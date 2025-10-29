Thane Youth Catches Traffic Cops Riding Helmetless Scooty With Broken Number Plate, Watch

In a bizarre turn incidents, a 25-year-old man from Wagle Estate, Thane, was left shocked after spotting the very traffic policemen who had fined him minutes earlier riding a scooty without helmets and with a damaged number plate.

The incident has triggered public outrage and raised questions about accountability and hypocrisy within the traffic enforcement system.

According to eyewitnesses, the youth had been fined Rs 1,000 by two traffic constables for riding without a helmet. Barely minutes later, he noticed the same officers zipping past on a two-wheeler, both helmetless, and on a scooty whose number plate was broken and partially unreadable.

“I was fined for not wearing a helmet, but the cops were doing the same thing,” the young man said. “It’s clear they think they’re above the law.”

Public Reaction & Police Response

Several bystanders recorded the incident on their mobile phones, and the video has since been widely shared on social media, prompting anger among residents and netizens alike.

Many users have accused the police of double standards, demanding that the officers be penalised under the same rules they enforce on the public.

Local residents from Wagle Estate said such instances undermine public trust in law enforcement. “How can they expect citizens to follow traffic rules when officers themselves flout them openly?” said one commuter.

