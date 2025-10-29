Cyclone Montha Brings Heavy Rain to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, IMD Issues Alert

Hyderabad, India: On 29 October 2025, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that there is a likelihood of heavy rainfall over eastern and southern Telangana, slowly extending to the adjoining areas on Wednesday due to the impact of Cyclone Montha.

In the State’s capital, Hyderabad, the weather suddenly changed today, with the city receiving rain. Several parts of the Rangareddy district have also received rain due to the impact of the cyclone.

The IMD on Wednesday said that Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘Montha’ has weakened into a Cyclonic Storm over the coastal Andhra Pradesh and will maintain the intensity of a cyclonic storm during the next six hours.

According to the reports from weather department, the Severe Cyclonic Storm “Montha” over coastal Andhra Pradesh moved nearly northwestwards with a speed of 10 kmph during past six hours, weakened into a Cyclonic Storm and lay centered at 0230 hrs IST 29th October 2025, near latitude 16.5°N & longitude 81.5°E, about 20 km west-northwest of Narsapur (Andhra Pradesh), 50 km northeast of Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 90 km west-southwest of Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh), 230 km southwest of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and 470 km southwest of Gopalpur (Odisha).

“It is likely to move nearly northwestwards across coastal Andhra Pradesh and maintain its intensity of cyclonic storm during the next 6 hours, and weaken further into a deep depression during the subsequent 6 hours,” as IMD said.

The latest observations indicate that the rear sector of the cyclonic storm “Montha” made landfall. Further, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi also visited the control room at the Special Relief Commissioner’s office to review the situation ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Montha. Majhi reiterated the state government’s preparedness in view of Cyclone Montha, saying that Odisha is not under threat yet and that people have been relocated to safe locations as a precautionary measure.

“We reviewed the graphical images of IMD in the control room regarding the ground situation of Cyclone Month..Odisha is not at much risk. All our teams are prepared for any situation. People have been shifted to safe places, and all arrangements have been made at the shelters,” he said.

Union Health Ministry also reviewed preparedness measures for Cyclone Montha with senior officials of the eastern coastal States, including Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Tamil Nadu, an official statement said. Cyclones are caused by atmospheric disturbances around a low-pressure area, characterized by swift, often destructive air circulation.

Cyclones generally come along the violent storms and bad weather. The air circulates inward in an anticlockwise direction in the Northern hemisphere and clockwise in the Southern hemisphere.

(Inputs from ANI)