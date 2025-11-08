LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > UP Shocker: 40-Year-Old Woman Dies After 14-Year-Old Fatally Attacks Her For Resisting Sexual Assault

UP Shocker: 40-Year-Old Woman Dies After 14-Year-Old Fatally Attacks Her For Resisting Sexual Assault

UP Shocker: A 40-year-old woman in Hamirpur died after a 14-year-old boy fatally attacked her with a sickle and stick while she resisted an attempted sexual assault. The minor is in custody and police investigations are ongoing.

The victim was the sole breadwinner of her family. (Photo: Canva)
The victim was the sole breadwinner of her family. (Photo: Canva)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: November 8, 2025 21:39:22 IST

UP Shocker: 40-Year-Old Woman Dies After 14-Year-Old Fatally Attacks Her For Resisting Sexual Assault

A 40-year-old woman in Hamirpur died after a 14-year-old boy fatally attacked her while she resisted an attempted sexual assault, the police said. The incident happened on November 3 in a field near her village.

Culprit is minor

According to the police, the minor, a Class 9 student, attempted to sexually assault the woman when she was cutting grass. As she resisted, he allegedly attacked her with a sickle and a stick. The villagers found her bleeding and immediately took her to a nearby hospital. She was later referred to the PGI, Chandigarh, where she succumbed to her injuries on Wednesday night.

Victim: The only breadwinner of family

A mother of a 17-year-old disabled son, the victim was the sole breadwinner of her family. The incident has outraged the locals, who have demanded stern action against the minor.

The police recovered a sickle, a stick, pieces of a broken pen, and a scale from the crime scene. According to police, during questioning, the minor confessed to the attack. Meanwhile, Hamirpur SP Rajesh Upadhyay confirmed that the accused had been sent to an observation home and added that investigations were underway.

“This is a tragic incident. The minor is in custody, and we are ensuring that all legal procedures are being followed,” SP Upadhyay said.

Case filed

A case under relevant sections, including that of rape attempt and murder, has been registered. Police are scrutinising the evidence collected to ensure speedy legal action in this connection.

This is a very disturbing case that highlights the growing concerns about crimes against women in Uttar Pradesh, especially in rural areas, and underlines the urgent need for measures to improve safety and protect vulnerable communities.

First published on: Nov 8, 2025 9:39 PM IST
UP Shocker: 40-Year-Old Woman Dies After 14-Year-Old Fatally Attacks Her For Resisting Sexual Assault

QUICK LINKS