Phones, TV And Comforts: Viral Videos Reveal ‘Luxury Life’ Of Rapists And Criminals At Bengaluru’s Parappana Agrahara Central Jail

Alarming videos from Parappana Agrahara Central Jail in Bengaluru have gone viral, exposing what appears to be a massive security lapse and preferential treatment being given to high-profile inmates. In the videos, notorious criminals including convicted serial rapist and murderer Umesh Reddy are seen freely using mobile phones, Android devices, a keypad phone, and even watching television inside the prison barracks.

According to a report by NDTV, one of the videos shows Umesh Reddy operating two smartphones and a keypad phone while a TV runs in the background. Reddy, who was convicted for raping 20 women and murdering 18 of them between 1996 and 2022, had his death sentence commuted by the Supreme Court in 2022 to 30 years of imprisonment without remission.

Watch here:

Undated videos have surfaced showing jail inmates using mobile phones and watching TV inside #Bengaluru’s #ParappanaAgrahara Central Jail. pic.twitter.com/pFZK4rMR6l — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) November 8, 2025







Another leaked image accessed by NDTV shows Tarun Raju, accused in the high-profile Ranya Rao gold smuggling case, casually using a mobile phone and cooking food inside the jail. Raju is believed to be the mastermind behind the smuggling network that allegedly supplied gold to Kannada actress Ranya Rao, the stepdaughter of a senior IPS officer.

The videos have triggered outrage, especially since the Supreme Court has strictly prohibited special privileges for inmates, including access to electronic devices.

This is not the first controversy linked to Bengaluru Central Prison. Last year, Kannada actor Darshan, accused in the murder of a fan, was seen smoking and drinking coffee inside his jail cell. Following backlash, he was moved to Bellary jail and seven prison officials were suspended.

Reacting to the latest leaked visuals, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has assured that a high-level probe will be conducted into the alleged misuse of mobile phones and illegal facilities inside Parappana Agrahara jail. “Strict action will be taken against those responsible,” his office stated.

The leaked videos have once again raised serious concerns regarding corruption, security lapses, and VIP treatment inside one of Karnataka’s largest prisons.

