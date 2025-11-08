‘Mom And Dad, Please Forgive Me’: NEET Aspirant Found Dead In Kanpur Hostel, Suicide Note Reveals Emotional Strain

In a heart-wrenching incident, a 21-year-old NEET aspirant from Uttar Pradesh died by suicide at a private hostel in Kanpur’s Rawatpur area on Friday. He left behind a suicide note addressed to his parents, which read: “Mom and Dad, please forgive me… I will not be able to fulfill your dreams.” The student expressed his regret and emotional exhaustion in the note.

The deceased, Mohammad Aan, was a native of Rampur district. He had shifted to a hostel in Hitkari Nagar only three–four days ago to prepare for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), the highly competitive entrance exam for admission to medical colleges.

According to the police, Aan’s roommate, Imdad Hasan, had requested him to go with him for Friday prayers. However, Aan reportedly chose to stay back and said he wanted to study. The roommate came back after the prayer to find their room locked from inside. Several calls went unanswered, following which other students informed the hostel authorities and called the police.

The police broke open the door and found the student dead. A two-page suicide note was recovered from the room and sent for forensic analysis.

In the suicide note handwritten by him, Aan apologised to his parents and blamed nobody for his decision. The note read:

“Mom and Dad, please forgive me. I am very stressed. I will not be able to fulfil your dreams. No one is responsible for my death.”

Additional Commissioner of Police, Kalyanpur, Ranjit confirmed that the student’s body had been sent for post-mortem and further legal procedures were underway. The family has been informed.

Rising student suicides amid exam pressure

This latest incident adds to the growing concern over the rising student suicides linked to intense academic pressure, especially among aspirants preparing for entrance exams such as NEET and JEE.

Earlier this month, a nine-year-old Class 4 student in Jaipur also died by suicide, allegedly after facing bullying in school. Her parents have accused school authorities of negligence, following which the Rajasthan education department ordered a probe.

Mental health experts say pressure to excel, fear of disappointing parents, and isolation during intensive preparation often push students into stress and anxiety.

