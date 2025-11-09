UP Turns Jurassic Park? ‘Well-Preserved’ Dinosaur Fossil Believed To Be Triceratops Horn Found In Saharanpur

Researchers in Saharanpur district, along the banks of the Sahansara River, have discovered a fossil believed to be part of a Triceratops, the iconic three-horned dinosaur that roamed Earth during the Late Cretaceous period (100.5–66 million years ago). The fossil is currently thought to be the nasal horn of the dinosaur a defining feature of the herbivorous giant.

Mohammad Umar Saif, founder of the Natural History and Conservation Centre, Saharanpur, who is leading the excavation, said the fossil shows striking similarities to Triceratops remains found across the world.

“A fresh fossil has been discovered, believed to be of a Triceratops… While we cannot definitively say that it belongs to a Triceratops, it closely resembles other Triceratops fossils found globally. Its morphology, shape, and size are very similar,” Saif told PTI.

What makes this find even more extraordinary is its preservation. According to Saif, the fossil underwent heavy mineralisation while buried in the foothills of the Himalayas for nearly 35–40 million years, transforming completely into sandstone.

“This is exceptionally well-preserved. It has completely transformed into sandstone due to mineralisation. This is a good discovery,” he added.

Triceratops known for its three horns, parrot-shaped beak, and massive frill is one of the most recognisable dinosaurs. Its skull, which could span nearly a metre, is considered one of the largest among land animals.

This isn’t the first paleontological breakthrough from the region. Multiple fossils dating back millions of years have reportedly been excavated in Saharanpur in recent years, boosting scientific curiosity and transforming the district into a surprising hotspot for ancient discoveries.

The latest find is now undergoing further examination to confirm whether it indeed belongs to a Triceratops.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu Shocker: Woman, Lesbian Partner Arrested For Six-Month-Old Baby’s Death, Dark Secret Behind The Tragedy Revealed