Varanasi: 14 Arrested For Throwing Leftover Chicken Biryani Into Ganga River During Iftar Party On Boat; Video Goes Viral | WATCH

Varanasi: A video from Varanasi has triggered outrage after a group was seen allegedly throwing leftover non-vegetarian food, including chicken biryani, into the Ganga during an iftar gathering on a boat. Police have arrested 14 people in connection with the incident and launched further investigation.

Viral Video Sparks Backlash

The incident came to light after a video surfaced on social media showing people hosting an iftar party on a boat in the river. After the meal, leftover food and waste were allegedly dumped into the Ganga.

The clip quickly went viral, drawing sharp reactions online and from local groups, with many raising concerns over pollution of the river and hurting religious sentiments.

In Varanasi, 14 Muslim youths were arrested after holding an Iftar Party on a boat in the Ganga River. An FIR was filed alleging that they consumed chicken biryani during iftar and threw leftover bones into the river, which reportedly hurt religious sentiments. The complaint… pic.twitter.com/VDIdIE3cWi — زماں (@Delhiite_) March 17, 2026

Police Action And Arrests

Acting swiftly, police identified those involved and arrested 14 individuals, including the person who reportedly shot and shared the video.

Officials said relevant sections have been invoked, including charges related to disturbing public order and actions that could provoke religious sentiments. The accused are being questioned as part of the ongoing probe.

Probe Underway, More Details Awaited

Authorities are now examining the full sequence of events, including whether the act was intentional or done without awareness of its impact. Police are also looking into how the gathering was organized on the boat.

The incident has once again put the spotlight on activities along the Ganga and the need for stricter monitoring to prevent such acts.

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