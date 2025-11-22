LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Viral

CCTV Visuals Expose Hyderabad Woman Selling Newborn Fathered By Ex-Boyfriend For ₹6 Lakh

Viral CCTV Visuals Expose Hyderabad Woman Selling Newborn Fathered By Ex-Boyfriend For ₹6 Lakh

Viral CCTV footage from Karimnagar shows a Hyderabad woman allegedly selling her newborn, fathered by her ex-boyfriend, for ₹6 lakh. Police have booked 12 middlemen and buyers as the case exposes India’s ongoing child trafficking crisis.

Shocking CCTV Footage Shows Hyderabad Woman Selling 7-Day-Old Baby. (Photo: X/@telugu_post9)
Shocking CCTV Footage Shows Hyderabad Woman Selling 7-Day-Old Baby. (Photo: X/@telugu_post9)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: November 22, 2025 17:21:57 IST

Viral CCTV Visuals Expose Hyderabad Woman Selling Newborn Fathered By Ex-Boyfriend For ₹6 Lakh

A horrifying case of child trafficking has emerged from Telangana’s Karimnagar district after viral CCTV visuals exposed a Hyderabad woman allegedly selling her seven-day-old newborn baby for ₹6 lakh. The baby, reportedly fathered by her ex-boyfriend, was sold after the woman claimed she lacked the financial resources to raise the child.

Background of the story

According to Karimnagar Town 2 Police, the woman was in a relationship with a man who later abandoned her during pregnancy. Unable to support herself or the newborn, she allegedly approached middlemen to arrange the sale. CCTV footage showing the woman carrying the infant has now gone viral across social media, triggering outrage and demands for a strict probe.



A middleman involved

Local media reports state that the woman contacted a middleman soon after delivering the child. The middleman later sold the baby to a couple for ₹6 lakh. The racket came to light when members of the Child Protection Committee received information about the transaction and alerted authorities.

Police have since registered cases against all individuals involved in the sale and purchase of the child, including 12 middlemen who allegedly facilitated the deal. Investigations are underway to trace the buyers and ensure the baby’s safety.

Trafficking in India: A Persistent Crisis

The incident highlights the broader issue of human trafficking in India. According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, at least 316 trafficking cases were investigated between April 2023 and March 2024, while civil society groups reported 157 suspected cases during the same period.

However, enforcement remains inadequate compared to the scale of the problem, and the NCRB has yet to release the 2023 Crime in India report. Experts say inconsistent reporting, low conviction rates, and lack of coordinated action continue to hamper India’s fight against trafficking.

First published on: Nov 22, 2025 5:21 PM IST
Tags: hyderabadKarimnagar baby saleTelangana child traffickingviral CCTV visual

Viral CCTV Visuals Expose Hyderabad Woman Selling Newborn Fathered By Ex-Boyfriend For ₹6 Lakh

Viral CCTV Visuals Expose Hyderabad Woman Selling Newborn Fathered By Ex-Boyfriend For ₹6 Lakh

Viral CCTV Visuals Expose Hyderabad Woman Selling Newborn Fathered By Ex-Boyfriend For ₹6 Lakh
Viral CCTV Visuals Expose Hyderabad Woman Selling Newborn Fathered By Ex-Boyfriend For ₹6 Lakh
Viral CCTV Visuals Expose Hyderabad Woman Selling Newborn Fathered By Ex-Boyfriend For ₹6 Lakh
Viral CCTV Visuals Expose Hyderabad Woman Selling Newborn Fathered By Ex-Boyfriend For ₹6 Lakh

QUICK LINKS