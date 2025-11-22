Caught On Camera: Heart-Stopping Moment, Schoolboy’s Narrow Escape From Cab In Greater Noida, Miraculously Unhurt

Greater Noida witnessed a terrifying incident on November 19 when a schoolboy miraculously escaped being run over by a cab, a moment that was caught on CCTV and has now gone viral on social media.

Schoolboy’s Narrow Escape at Ajnara Homes Society

The incident occurred near Ajnara Homes Society in the Bisrakh police station area. CCTV footage shows the child running towards the society gate with his sister when he suddenly slipped. The cab’s front wheel ran over him, but, astonishingly, the boy walked away unhurt.

Watch the video here:







His sister, who was ahead, immediately stopped the cab, while the driver got out to check on the child. Residents rushed to the scene, visibly concerned, ensuring the boy was safe.

Family Chooses Not to File Complaint

Despite the alarming situation, the boy’s family decided not to lodge a police complaint. Officials at Bisrakh police station confirmed that no official report has been filed yet, but assured that an investigation will begin once a complaint is received.

Residents Call for Safety Measures

Residents of Ajnara Homes Society raised concerns about the cab driver’s negligence. Many urged the authorities to install speed breakers near the society, while also advising parents to personally escort children to school to prevent similar incidents.

Social Media lost patience

The viral video has sparked outrage online. Netizens criticized the driver’s carelessness, with comments highlighting the dangers of distracted driving and the need for greater vigilance around school zones.

