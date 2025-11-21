Karnataka Congress Power Battle: DK Shivakumar Denies ‘Revolution’ And Says “Making A Group Is Not In My Blood, All 140 MLAs Are My…”

Amid intense buzz over a possible leadership shake-up in Karnataka, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday dismissed talk of internal rebellion, insisting that he is not leading any faction within the ruling Congress. As several MLAs headed to Delhi following the government’s 2.5-year mark, Shivakumar reiterated that “making a group is not in my blood” and emphasised that all 140 INDIA bloc MLAs stand united.

Speaking to reporters, Shivakumar said that every Congress legislator has the right to meet senior leaders in Delhi. “All 140 MLAs are my MLAs. Making a group is not in my blood. Everyone wants to become a minister, so it is natural for them to meet the leadership in Delhi,” he said. He also added that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has already clarified that he intends to complete his full five-year term.

Delhi Visits Trigger Leadership Speculation

More than a dozen MLAs, many perceived as Shivakumar loyalists, travelled to Delhi this week to meet top party leadership. Their visit coincided with Siddaramaiah completing half of his term, reigniting speculation about an informal “rotation formula” reportedly discussed after the 2023 Assembly elections.

All 140 MLAs are my MLAs. Making a group is not in my blood. The CM decided to reshuffle the cabinet. Everyone wants to become a minister, so it is quite natural for them to meet the leadership in Delhi.

While Congress never officially confirmed such an arrangement, widespread reports claimed Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar had reached a compromise that could see a change in leadership at the 2.5-year mark. Siddaramaiah, however, has repeatedly asserted that he will remain Chief Minister for the full term.

On Friday, he reaffirmed his position: “I will present the next budget myself and continue all the way. I will meet Mallikarjun Kharge tomorrow. The high command decides all cabinet reshuffles.”

Shivakumar’s Cryptic Post Fuels Rumours

Earlier in the day, a cryptic post by Shivakumar on X, “Where there is effort, there is fruit; where there is devotion, there is the Lord” further fuelled speculation of a brewing power tussle. The post was accompanied by a poster highlighting his recent speech urging party workers to stay loyal and remain energised despite internal challenges.







Hours later, Shivakumar sought to calm the political chatter, reiterating that he supports Siddaramaiah and respects the party high command. “The CM has said he will complete five years. I wish him all the best. We will all work with him. Both the CM and I abide by the high command,” he stated.

Congress Targets BJP for ‘False Narrative’

Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala also attempted to quell rumours, stating that BJP leaders were trying to create a narrative of instability. In an X post, Surjewala accused a “decisively defeated and faction-ridden BJP” of orchestrating a “maligning campaign” against the Congress government’s achievements, especially its five flagship guarantees.

He added that the party leadership has taken note of internal opinions and warned certain leaders against making unnecessary public statements.

What’s Next for Karnataka Congress?

With the Siddaramaiah government completing 2.5 years, a cabinet reshuffle is expected soon a move that has intensified pressure among aspirants. Party insiders say the high command will make the final call on both ministerial assignments and any future leadership decisions.

For now, both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar have publicly projected unity, asserting that they remain committed to the Congress high command and the stability of the government.

