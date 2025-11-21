LIVE TV
Meet Ershad Kunnakkadan: Indian Man Becomes CEO Months After Moving To NYC, Internet Celebrates 'Mallu Power'

Ershad Kunnakkadan, a 33-year-old from Kerala, has become CEO of Gumroad just months after moving to NYC. Having worked with the company since 2020, his rise sparked huge online celebration, with many praising ‘Mallu power’ and hailing his inspiring career journey.

Kerala’s Ershad Kunnakkadan becomes CEO of Gumroad after moving to NYC. (Photo: X/@deedydas)
Kerala’s Ershad Kunnakkadan becomes CEO of Gumroad after moving to NYC. (Photo: X/@deedydas)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: November 21, 2025 15:56:35 IST

Meet Ershad Kunnakkadan: Indian Man Becomes CEO Months After Moving To NYC, Internet Celebrates 'Mallu Power'

Ershad Kunnakkadan, a 33-year-old software professional from Kerala, has taken over as the new CEO of San Francisco-based e-commerce platform Gumroad just months after relocating to New York City. His rapid rise to the top has sparked widespread celebration online, with many social media users hailing it as a proud moment for the Malayali community.

From Developer Intern to CEO

According to his LinkedIn profile, Kunnakkadan began his career in 2012 as a developer intern before moving into a software engineering role in 2013. After working remotely and later full-time in the UAE, he joined Gumroad in 2020. Over the years, he steadily rose through the ranks, becoming one of the company’s key contributors.

Gumroad founder Sahil Lavingia publicly announced the leadership transition, revealing that he would step down after 14 years. In a post on X, he wrote, “Exciting news: after 14 years, I’m stepping down as CEO of Gumroad. I’ve found the perfect leader… Ershad Kunnakkadan. (While he just moved to NYC this year, he’s been with Gumroad remotely for 8 of those 14 years).”



Lavingia added that quarterly public board meetings will resume in January 2026, with him remaining on the board during the transition.

Ershad Responds: ‘Super Excited and Honoured’

Replying to the announcement, Kunnakkadan expressed gratitude and enthusiasm:
 “Thank you, Sahil Lavingia, for the foundation, the guidance, the example, and for trusting me with this new role. I’m super excited and honoured. So proud of the team and ready to serve our creators even more!”

‘Mallu Power’: Social Media Erupts in Celebration

The news quickly went viral, with many Indians especially Malayalis celebrating his achievement.

“Mallu and Kerala power all the way!” wrote one user.
 “That is one heck of a news man! WOW!” commented another.
 Others congratulated him for bringing diversity, experience, and global perspective to a major tech platform.

The excitement also reflects a growing trend in the tech sector: companies promoting long-time remote employees into top leadership roles. According to Reuters, internal promotions are becoming increasingly common as organisations recognise talent familiar with their systems and culture.

A Milestone Moment for Gumroad and for the Indian Tech Community

Kunnakkadan’s appointment marks a significant chapter for Gumroad as it enters a new leadership era. For India’s tech community, especially Malayalis abroad, his achievement represents a powerful story of perseverance, remote work success, and global mobility.

From starting as an intern in 2012 to becoming CEO of an influential e-commerce company in the US, Ershad Kunnakkadan’s journey is being celebrated as a proud moment of ‘Mallu power’ and a reminder of how talent can rise from anywhere in today’s global tech landscape.

First published on: Nov 21, 2025 3:55 PM IST
