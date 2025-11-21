LIVE TV
Who Is Deepak Prakash? The 36-Year-Old Techie Who Became Bihar Minister Without Contesting Elections

Deepak Prakash, son of RLM chief Upendra Kushwaha, became a Bihar minister despite not contesting the 2025 polls. His surprise elevation, casual attire at the oath, and dynastic politics debate have sparked major political discussion in the state.

Deepak Prakash’s surprise Cabinet entry stirs debate in Bihar politics. (Photo: X)
Deepak Prakash’s surprise Cabinet entry stirs debate in Bihar politics. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: November 21, 2025 15:28:04 IST

Bihar politics witnessed an unexpected twist when 36-year-old Deepak Prakash took oath as a minister in Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s new Cabinet, despite not contesting the 2025 Assembly elections. Among the 26 ministers sworn in at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan, he was the only non-legislator a fact that immediately sparked curiosity and debate across political and social platforms.

The Political Legacy Behind Deepak Prakash

Deepak is the son of Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) chief and Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha, and newly elected Sasaram MLA Sneh Lata Kushwaha. His family is deeply rooted in Bihar’s political landscape, with his grandfather Ram Naresh Kushwaha having served as an MLA and his grandmother Muneshwari Devi known for her social work. Born and raised in Patna, Deepak completed his schooling in 2007 before earning a BTech in Computer Science from Manipal’s MIT in 2011.

A Tech Professional Who Switched to Politics

Before stepping into the political arena, Deepak worked as a software engineer from 2011 to 2013. He later joined active politics in 2019. Though he never contested an election, he insists he is not a newcomer to politics, having spent years observing and assisting his father. He was also actively involved in campaigning for his mother, Sneh Lata, during this year’s assembly polls often accompanied by his wife, Sakshi Mishra.

How Deepak Became a Minister Without Contesting Elections

RLM had won four out of the six seats it contested, giving the party a single ministerial berth. Initially, it was widely assumed that the position would go to Sneh Lata Kushwaha. However, a surprise last-minute decision by Upendra Kushwaha resulted in Deepak’s name being forwarded. Reports suggest that neither Nitish Kumar nor Union Home Minister Amit Shah were enthusiastic about the idea, but the choice was finalised at the eleventh hour. Deepak says he himself came to know of the decision only moments before taking oath.



The Viral Moment: Jeans, Crocs and an Oath

Deepak caught public attention not only because of his appointment but also because of his attire. While other ministers arrived in traditional kurtas, dhotis and bandis, he appeared casually dressed in jeans, an untucked shirt and Crocs. The images went viral instantly. When asked, he defended his clothing, saying politics should remain close to the common people and that he chose comfort over convention.

Criticism Over Dynastic Politics

Deepak’s induction has drawn criticism from opposition parties and political commentators, who accuse the NDA and RLM of promoting dynastic politics. His sudden rise has also raised questions within the NDA about the decision-making process. Nonetheless, Deepak has expressed gratitude to the party for trusting him and said he intends to focus on youth and women’s issues in Bihar.

Although Deepak is not an MLA, the Constitution allows a non-legislator to serve as a minister for up to six months. During this period, he must be elected to the Bihar Legislative Assembly or be nominated or elected to the Legislative Council. Given his party’s support and political backing, this is unlikely to pose a major challenge.

A New Face Shaping Bihar’s Political Narrative

Deepak Prakash’s sudden entry into the Cabinet without contesting elections has reshaped conversations around Bihar’s governance and political culture. For some, he represents a modern, youthful shift within the NDA. For others, he reflects the persistence of dynastic privilege. As he begins his tenure, all eyes will be on how he performs, the responsibilities he shoulders, and whether he can carve an identity independent of his influential lineage.

First published on: Nov 21, 2025 3:28 PM IST
QUICK LINKS