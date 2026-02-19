LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bahadur Singh Koli AI Summit 2026 bengaluru insurrection ms dhoni amitabh bachchan AI innovation AI for businesses ai for humanity Board of Peace Imad Wasim bangladesh Black History Month event Afghanistan women rights Bahadur Singh Koli AI Summit 2026 bengaluru insurrection ms dhoni amitabh bachchan AI innovation AI for businesses ai for humanity Board of Peace Imad Wasim bangladesh Black History Month event Afghanistan women rights Bahadur Singh Koli AI Summit 2026 bengaluru insurrection ms dhoni amitabh bachchan AI innovation AI for businesses ai for humanity Board of Peace Imad Wasim bangladesh Black History Month event Afghanistan women rights Bahadur Singh Koli AI Summit 2026 bengaluru insurrection ms dhoni amitabh bachchan AI innovation AI for businesses ai for humanity Board of Peace Imad Wasim bangladesh Black History Month event Afghanistan women rights
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bahadur Singh Koli AI Summit 2026 bengaluru insurrection ms dhoni amitabh bachchan AI innovation AI for businesses ai for humanity Board of Peace Imad Wasim bangladesh Black History Month event Afghanistan women rights Bahadur Singh Koli AI Summit 2026 bengaluru insurrection ms dhoni amitabh bachchan AI innovation AI for businesses ai for humanity Board of Peace Imad Wasim bangladesh Black History Month event Afghanistan women rights Bahadur Singh Koli AI Summit 2026 bengaluru insurrection ms dhoni amitabh bachchan AI innovation AI for businesses ai for humanity Board of Peace Imad Wasim bangladesh Black History Month event Afghanistan women rights Bahadur Singh Koli AI Summit 2026 bengaluru insurrection ms dhoni amitabh bachchan AI innovation AI for businesses ai for humanity Board of Peace Imad Wasim bangladesh Black History Month event Afghanistan women rights
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Who Is Bahadur Singh Koli? BJP MLA’s Viral Sexist Remark in Rajasthan Assembly Sparks Row — Watch Video

Who Is Bahadur Singh Koli? BJP MLA’s Viral Sexist Remark in Rajasthan Assembly Sparks Row — Watch Video

Bahadur Singh Koli created public outrage when he used a sexist comparison in the Rajasthan Assembly to show the budget of the BJP government, which he compared to a son's birth, while he described the Congress budget as a daughter's birth. The viral video drew sharp criticism from Congress leaders and social groups, reigniting debate over gender sensitivity in political discourse.

(Image Credit: X)
(Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: February 19, 2026 14:48:36 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Bahadur Singh Koli? BJP MLA’s Viral Sexist Remark in Rajasthan Assembly Sparks Row — Watch Video

A political firestorm followed in the Rajasthan Assembly when BJP MLA Bahadur Singh Koli garnered a lot of criticism after what most people have termed as sexist remarks when he made a budget speech. On February 16, when the state was discussing the budget, Koli said that the financial arrangements of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government were like the birth of a boy whereas the financial arrangements by the preceding Congress government were like the birth of a girl, suggesting that the two are qualitatively different.

Watch The Viral Video Of BJP MLA Bahadur Singh Koli

He framed the BJP budget as a young and useful budget, stating that his party had given a son in successive budgets but the Congress had given a girl, which he said was the reason why the party finds itself in opposition.



His remarks, which were filmed by a video that quickly spread into the social media, were immediately met with a rebuke by opposition lawmakers and critics as they perpetuated negative gender stereotypes. The response by the congress leaders to the comments was fierce, with them terming them as discriminatory and unsuitable discussion in a legislative platform.

Congress Reacting To The Video

Congress senior spokesperson, Pawan Khera, expressed regret that a member of the Rajasthan state assembly made such remarks, and that gender based comparisons should not be a part of any serious policy debate.



One of the reasons why this rhetoric undermines the worth of daughters could be the argument by the members of the opposition and social organisations that such rhetoric sends harmful messages about gender equality in society. A number of organisations had even written memorandums to the Assembly Speaker requesting disciplinary action and apology to the public by the MLA over the remarks. 

Bahadur Singh Koli’s Statement

To justify his words, Koli told the press later that he did not see anything bad about his analogy as he had simply used a local dialect to explain his point regarding the economic trend that the state took. He wondered why his comments were under attack and insisted that he was intending to applaud the performance of the budget by the government. However, the controversy has brought back the gender sensitivity debate in the political arena with the critics arguing that those in the limelight should be more conscious with regard to their choice of words affecting social attitudes as well as perpetuation of the old norms.

Also Read: Who Is Shivam Sahu? Rewa Man Linked To 13-Minute-14-Second Viral MMS — All You Need To Know

First published on: Feb 19, 2026 2:48 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bahadur Singh KoliBahadur Singh Koli sexist viral videoBahadur Singh Koli viral videoBahadur Singh Koli viral video watchhome-hero-pos-4Rajasthan Assembly controversywho is Bahadur Singh Koli

RELATED News

Who Is Shivam Sahu? Rewa Man Linked To 13-Minute-14-Second Viral MMS — All You Need To Know

Major Political Shake-Up In Tamil Nadu: Vijayakanth’s DMDK Seals Alliance With DMK, Threatens TVK Ahead Of Assembly Polls

Shivam Sahu 13 Minute 14 Second Obscene Viral MMS: ‘Wanted To Be A Porn Star,’ Rewa Man Arrested For Allegedly Uploading Wife’s Private Clip

‘I Love Nicki Minaj’: Donald Trump Praises Rapper’s ‘Beautiful Skin And Long Nails’ At Black History Month Event After Presenting President’s Gold Card — Watch Viral Video

After Angel Nuzhat 12-Minute Viral MMS, Why Is Everyone Searching For Sara Baloch Pakistan Clip?

LATEST NEWS

From Secunderabad to Silicon Valley – The Man Building AI with Love

Will Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance And Jio Lead India’s AI Revolution? ₹10 Lakh Crore Investment as Jio AI Bharat Goes Live – Is This the Time to Invest?

Punjab Horror: 99-Year-Old Woman, Who Lived Alone, Killed Brutally During Robbery, Body With Bruises Found Stuffed Inside Iron Trunk

Sand Stone by Technogym: the new era of Wellness Luxury Living

Who Is Bahadur Singh Koli? BJP MLA’s Viral Sexist Remark in Rajasthan Assembly Sparks Row — Watch Video

Why Bangladesh Closed Its Airspace To SpiceJet? Northeast Operations Hit As Dhaka Denies Overflight Access

Dr. V. Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Advisor, Government of India Inaugurates DICCI’s International Conclave on AI for Inclusion and the Future of Work

‘Who Foots The Bill?’: Supreme Court Pulls Up Tamil Nadu Over Free Electricity Promise, Questions Rising ‘Freebie’ Culture

CBSE Class 10 English Board Exam On February 21, 2026 (Saturday): Important Tips And Sample Questions To Get High Marks

Who Is Ankur Vora? Indian-Origin Top Boss Of Gates Foundation To Step In For Bill Gates As He Pulls Out Of AI Summit Amid Epstein Files Uproar

Who Is Bahadur Singh Koli? BJP MLA’s Viral Sexist Remark in Rajasthan Assembly Sparks Row — Watch Video

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Bahadur Singh Koli? BJP MLA’s Viral Sexist Remark in Rajasthan Assembly Sparks Row — Watch Video

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Bahadur Singh Koli? BJP MLA’s Viral Sexist Remark in Rajasthan Assembly Sparks Row — Watch Video
Who Is Bahadur Singh Koli? BJP MLA’s Viral Sexist Remark in Rajasthan Assembly Sparks Row — Watch Video
Who Is Bahadur Singh Koli? BJP MLA’s Viral Sexist Remark in Rajasthan Assembly Sparks Row — Watch Video
Who Is Bahadur Singh Koli? BJP MLA’s Viral Sexist Remark in Rajasthan Assembly Sparks Row — Watch Video

QUICK LINKS