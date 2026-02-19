The shocking case has come out of the Rewa district in Madhya Pradesh, whereby a private video of a woman recording 13 minutes and 14 seconds was spread all over the internet without her knowledge and this was enough to make local police arrest her husband, Shivam Sahu. Police claim that the incident was discovered when the victim, with her family, submitted evidence to the authorities that intimate video was being recorded and disseminated in the social media and adult sites, allegedly, by Sahu himself. The video was leaked about seven months into the marriage and the victim’s family asserts that the recording and distribution was part of continuous dowry harassment and blackmail.

Who Is Shivam Sahu? Rewa Man Linked To 13-Minute-14-Second Viral MMS — All You Need To Know

Sahu is officially charged by police on allegations of non-consent recording and distribution of explicit material not in consent based on sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology (IT) Act, and his device has been confiscated as a result of the investigation to be analysed by a forensic examination. According to police reports, family members said that Sahu had secretly recorded the video and without the knowledge of his wife and that he used it as collateral to seek extra cash and other luxuries after a downtown payment had been made. It has been reported that he also posted the video on his family members and other digital sites to scare the victim and humiliate her as a means of intimidation when his demands were not fulfilled. After the clip was spread, the accused then spent temporarily in hiding before being found and arrested by the Rewa police. The police have additionally reported that Sahu had threatened the family of the victim with violence in one of their fights, a fact that also intensified the case.

It has discussed the case in light of broader issues on how digital technology has been misused in personal relationships and the severe legal ramifications of sharing intimate content without consent. According to the experts in law, the IT Act considers the sharing of private images or videos without consent as a non bailable offence, and stresses on the need to report this as soon as it occurs. The Rewa police have encouraged people not to post or view such contents and to report suspicious posts urging the population that the process of uploading and downloading a non-consent material attracts severe punishment. The investigation is ongoing and the victim is being assisted by the local women rights organisations.

