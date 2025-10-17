Who Is Harsh Sanghavi? Surat MLA Takes Oath As Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister In Major Cabinet Reshuffle

In a major political turn of events, Gujarat’s Surat MLA Harsh Sanghavi was inducted as the state’s Deputy Chief Minister on Friday, in a drastic cabinet reshuffle by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. The decision follows a mass resignation by all 16 ministers, except the Chief Minister, on Thursday to enable a total rehaul of the cabinet.

At the age of only 40, Harsh Sanghavi is a new-generation BJP leader from Gujarat. He is characterised by his quick ascent up the political ladder and is frequently reported to be a close friend and advisor of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, both of whom are natives of the state.

Harsh Sanghavi ‘s Early Political Journey

Surat-born Harsh Sanghavi launched his political career at a very young age. He became a member of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly in 2012 when he was just 27 years old, the youngest MLA from the Majura constituency. His first election victory was impressive he was one of the top four vote-winners in the state that year.

Since then, Sanghavi has triumphantly held his seat in 2017 and 2022, winning humongous mandates. In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly election, he trounced AAP’s PVS Sharma by more than 1.16 lakh votes, making him one of BJP’s most powerful urban leaders.

Rise to Power and Ministerial Positions

Sanghavi got his big break in 2021 with his appointment as Minister of State (MoS) for Home, a significant portfolio traditionally occupied by senior BJP leaders such as Amit Shah and Pradipsinh Jadeja. His appointment at the age of 36 made him one of the youngest ministers in Gujarat and highlighted the faith reposed in him by the central leadership of the BJP.

Throughout his term, Sanghavi gained notoriety for his strict law and order approach. His policing strategies, firm decisions, and fiery speeches have attracted admiration and criticism alike leading some political players to refer to him as “the next Amit Shah of Gujarat.”

Key Initiatives and Campaigns

Sanghavi led a number of initiatives during his time as Home Minister that were designed to enhance governance and citizen life in Surat and throughout Gujarat. These included:

The 2025 Rander Demolition Drive, aimed at urban development and decongestion.

‘Clean Tapi’ campaign, focused on cleaning the Tapi River and promoting environmental awareness.

Large-scale anti-drug operations, resulting in major narcotics seizures.

Job fairs and youth employment programs, which helped generate thousands of opportunities for young Gujaratis.

Gujarat’s Sixth Deputy Chief Minister

Sanghavi becomes Gujarat’s sixth deputy chief minister, which includes leaders such as Chimanbhai Patel and Kantilal Ghia, who served in Congress governments in the early-1970s. The move represents another effort on behalf of the ruling BJP to solidify their regime before the upcoming elections while continuing to demonstrate youthful and dynamic leadership in one of the most politically consequential states in India.

The refreshed cabinet of Gujarat, which Governor Acharya Devvrat swore in at Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar, is now home to 25 ministers total and newest minister Rivaba Jadeja, the wife of cricketer Ravindra Jadeja.

This cabinet reshuffle, the largest since 2021, is a deliberate rebalance of caste and regional representation. The cabinet has eight OBCs, six Patidars, four tribals, three SCs, two Kshatriyas, and one representative each of Brahmin and Jain (Laghumati) caste groups.

A Sign of BJP’s New-Age Leadership

The appointment of Harsh Sanghavi as Deputy Chief Minister, who in a decade has gone from a fresh MLA in Surat to this position, also showcases the BJP’s strategy of fostering new-age youth leaders with administrative acumen and political instincts.

