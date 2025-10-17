Privacy Shock! Hyderabad Woman Finds Spy Camera Hidden In Bathroom Bulb Days After Repair Work

In an alarming incident of invasion of privacy, a 23-year-old woman from Yousufguda in Hyderabad found a camera hidden within a bulb holder of a bathroom, a week after her house owner and an electrician had dropped by to “fix” the fixture.

The woman, Bhukya Sanskruthi, who shares a residence with her husband Nenavath Umesh, made the gruesome find on October 13. The couple live in a rented residence belonging to Ashok Yadav of Jawahar Nagar.

As per the police complaint, Sanskruthi had previously communicated to Yadav on October 4 that there was no light in the bathroom. Yadav and an electrician by name Chintu came to the house for repair purposes when she was at the office.

A few days later, Umesh also saw that one screw had dropped from the bulb holder. When he inspected, the couple was surprised to discover a camera concealed within the light fitting. When questioned by the couple, Yadav allegedly removed the bulb holder, returning it afterward by plastering it, stating that it was “not functioning.”

When the couple threatened to go to the police, Yadav allegedly attempted to deter them, even going so far as to make a veiled threat, declaring the electrician “would blackmail them once he gets out of jail.”

Undeterred, the duo filed a complaint with Madhuranagar Police on Tuesday evening (October 15). A case was registered under applicable provisions of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Section 77, 79, 351(2), 296, and 238 r/w 3(5).

Police have already arrested Ashok Yadav, whereas Chintu, who is an electrician, is absconding. Police are conducting an inquiry to identify and arrest him.

This unsettling incident has brought into focus serious issues of tenant security and secret monitoring in personal rooms.

Interestingly, such a report was made earlier this year, in March 2025, of secret spy cameras discovered within mobile phone chargers at a Kisthareddypet girls’ hostel in Sangareddy district. The hostel warden Maheshwar was arrested after police captured the cameras and forensic experts started examining the recordings.

Security has asked citizens to be cautious and report immediately any suspect electronic equipment or breaking and entering in rented apartments or hostels.

