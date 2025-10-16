LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Agra Shocker: Teacher Gave Student Phone, Sent Her Obscene Photos, Videos

In a horrific case, a 34-year-old school teacher was arrested for molesting a 14-year-old Dalit girl, sending her obscene photos and videos, and threatening her when she rejected his advances.

School teacher was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly molesting a 14-year-old Dalit girl (Photo: Canva)
Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: October 16, 2025 14:51:46 IST

In a shocking case, a 34-year-old school teacher was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly molesting a 14-year-old Dalit girl, sending her obscene photos and videos, and threatening her when she rejected his advances, the Agra Police said on Wednesday.

The suspect, according to officials, also tutored the Class 8 girl privately and taught at the same institution where she was a student. The mother of the girl went to the police on Sunday and accused the teacher of having been sexually harassing her daughter for almost two months.

Teacher’s cruelty

Sadar ACP Imran Ahmed, who is probing the case, said, “The teacher gave a mobile phone to the girl and shared pornographic videos and photos with her and demanded similar material in return. When the girl refused, he threatened to kidnap her and hurt her parents if she disclosed the issue.”

After the complaint, police filed a case under Sections 74 (outraging the modesty of a woman), 75 (sexual harassment), and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and also sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The accused was caught from Madhunagar Crossing on Tuesday.

Another such case in Naya Raipur

In a parallel case, a 20-year-old student of the International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Naya Raipur was on Wednesday arrested for allegedly generating obscene photos of female classmates using artificial intelligence (AI) software.

The suspect, named Rahim Adnan, is said to have used AI software to alter photos of at least 36 female students into objectionable material. Police have stated that till date, none of the doctored pictures have been traced online. A case has been filed against him under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology Act.

First published on: Oct 16, 2025 2:51 PM IST
Tags: AgraAgra teacheragra Teacher obscene photos newsUttar pradesh news

