Who Is Sadhvi Prem Baisa's Father? Everything To Know About Veeram Nath, The Viral Bedroom MMS And Death Controversy

Who Is Sadhvi Prem Baisa’s Father? Everything To Know About Veeram Nath, The Viral Bedroom MMS And Death Controversy

The aftermath of the viral bedroom MMS and Sadhvi Prem Baisa’s death have continued to keep the case in the limelight with the demand to have an impartial investigation and clarifications regarding the sequence of events.

January 31, 2026 08:55:21 IST

Who Is Sadhvi Prem Baisa’s Father? Everything To Know About Veeram Nath, The Viral Bedroom MMS And Death Controversy

The sudden and mysterious death of a young Jodhpur based religious preacher known as Sadhvi Prem Baisa has generated a lot of speculation and needs to be investigated thoroughly. On January 28, 2026, Prem Baisa, an ashram leader who was known for her devotional narrations and bhajans, became ill following an injection at her Boranada home, and was later pronounced dead afterwards at local hospital.

Who Is Sadhvi Prem Baisa’s Father? Everything To Know About Veeram Nath, The Viral Bedroom MMS And Death Controversy

Her father, a former truck driver, who became a sanyasi upon the death of his wife, and later her guru, Veeram Nath (also known as Veeram Baisa) declined a post-mortem in a hospital and took her corpse on his own vehicle, which begs the question of authorities as well as the general population. It is said that doctors recommended a formal post-mortem exam, yet when Nath first declined, that created more attention to what he had done after the collapse of his girlfriend. 

Her Father Was In The Viral Bedroom MMS?

The other facet of the scandal is a viral video of Prem Baisa with her father that was shared approximately 6 months before her death. Police and investigative sources reported that there was a private tape shot on July 13, 2025, of Prem Baisa and her father in a sexual position inside her ashram room; the video shows the pair hugging and caused a lot of outrage among people when it was cut and circulated online. The Sadhvi had said that the video was doctored and part of a blackmail and extortion by former associates who wanted money to suppress the video. She had an FIR against people who allegedly assassinated and extorted her, and police later detained a suspect of the case. A lot of her followers were of the opinion that the clip was employed to tarnish her image and interfere with her religious shows. 

Sadhvi Prem Baisa’s Death

The aftermath of the viral video and her death have continued to keep the case in the limelight with the demand to have an impartial investigation and clarifications regarding the sequence of events. The mystery and concern in the eyes of the people were intensified by hours after her death with a post on the Instagram page, which had the name of her faith and demanded justice. The police are still examining the circumstances that led to her death including the shot that she was given as well as the context of the social media scandals that plagued her life and reputation.

First published on: Jan 31, 2026 8:55 AM IST
Who Is Sadhvi Prem Baisa’s Father? Everything To Know About Veeram Nath, The Viral Bedroom MMS And Death Controversy

Who Is Sadhvi Prem Baisa’s Father? Everything To Know About Veeram Nath, The Viral Bedroom MMS And Death Controversy

