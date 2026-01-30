LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > Who Was The Man in Sadhvi Prem Baisa’s Viral Bedroom MMS Making Headlines After Her Mysterious Death? Here’s What We Know

The appearance of an obscure post on her Instagram account several hours after death involving her dedication to Sanatan Dharma and a symbolic trial by fire only made the questions of what she went through in her last days easier to ask.

(Image Credit: Instagram/X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: January 30, 2026 08:52:33 IST

Sadhvi Prem Baisa was a 25 year old religious preacher and a storyteller based in western Rajasthan, who died under suspicious conditions at her ashram in Jodhpur, January 28, 2026. Police took her to a secret hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival, in front of her father and an associate. It is reported that she had been feeling unwell with fever and received an injection by a compounder just before collapsing, which has further added to suspicion regarding her death. The healthcare worker has been arrested and the medical equipment belonging to him has been confiscated by police during the investigation.

Part of the reason why the case attracted so much interest was the existence of a viral video that was recorded in July 2025 and was resurfaced online. Prem Baisa was caught on camera in the clip kissing a male in what seemed to be an intimate moment in a room. Although most people on social media made speculations as to who the man was, Prem Baisa herself at the time explained that the man was her father Mahant Veeram Nath who was her guru at the ashram. She claimed that the video was circulated out of context to tarnish her image and said that the footage was a part of a blackmail campaign as somebody was asking her 20 lakh in order to release the video.

The events that occurred and the controversy around the village video have provided a new dimension to an already complex case. The appearance of an obscure post on her Instagram account several hours after her death involving her dedication to Sanatan Dharma and a symbolic trial by fire only made the questions of what she went through in her last days easier to ask. Police are working on the users of her phone and her social accounts and there are lots of supporters who are calling on investigating and providing a detailed investigation of the events around the video itself and her unexpected death. 

Also Read: Sadhvi Prem Baisa’s Mysterious Death Amid Viral MMS Video Controversy: Jodhpur Preacher Found Dead, Her Instagram Post Said…

First published on: Jan 30, 2026 8:42 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
