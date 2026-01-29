LIVE TV
Home > India > Sadhvi Prem Baisa’s Mysterious Death Amid Viral MMS Video Controversy: Jodhpur Preacher Found Dead, Her Instagram Post Said…

Sadhvi Prem Baisa’s Mysterious Death Amid Viral MMS Video Controversy: Jodhpur Preacher Found Dead, Her Instagram Post Said…

The medical staff at the Jodhpur hospital confirmed Sadhvi Prem Baisa's death after her brain dead state brought her to the facility. The police started an investigation to determine the events that led to her unexpected death. A post appeared on her Instagram account several hours later, which displayed a farewell message, thereby creating doubt about its nature as a suicide note and increasing the uncertainty surrounding her death.

(Image Credit: Instagram/X)
(Image Credit: Instagram/X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: January 29, 2026 12:08:28 IST

Sadhvi Prem Baisa’s Mysterious Death Amid Viral MMS Video Controversy: Jodhpur Preacher Found Dead, Her Instagram Post Said…

The mysterious and abrupt death of Sadhvi Prem Baisa, a famous spiritual narrator in Rajasthan has caused a lot of shock and controversy. She was taken to her ashram in a brain dead state and taken to Preksha Hospital in Jodhpur where she was pronounced dead in the evening of January 28, 2026. 

What Sadhvi Prem Baisa’s Death Reason Amid Viral MMS Video?

It is rather a twist in the case as four hours after the declaration of the death of Prem Baisa an emotional post was made on her official Instagram page. The message was in form of farewell note and contained phrases such as devotion to imparting the teachings of Sanatan Dharma and the ultimate goodbye to the world and many described the message as a digital suicide note. The fact that the post was made hours after she is supposed to have died has also cast serious doubts on whether she actually wrote the post or it was done on her behalf by another party. Policemen are investigating the digital activity of the account and running forensic tests to find out how and when the post was planned or uploaded.

What Is Sadhvi Prem Baisa’s Viral MMS Video Controversy?

The ordeal described in this post was reportedly being attached to a scandal that happened six months ago. A video of Sadhvi was allegedly leaked to social media on July 13, 2025, where Sadhvi could be seen embracing a man. The video was termed as obscene. On July 16, 2025, the Sadhvi filed an FIR at the Boranada police station and made it clear that the man in the video was her father and guru, Veeramnath, and that the video was recorded in 2021, when she was depressed. 

Sadhvi Prem Baisa’s Mysterious Death 

In addition to the mystery related to the digital version, there are still rumors and speculations as to the real cause of the death of Prem Baisa. In a viral video that made her initial headlines last year, she was at the centre of controversy before and she made the claim that it was a part of a calculated effort to defame her and resulted in blackmail accusations. The peculiarities of her Instagram feed and her unresolved personal life have led to requests to initiate an in-depth, high-profile investigation by both political leaders and social pundits since the government attempts to clarify whether she had died as a result of natural causes, an accident, or foul play. 

Also Read: Rajasthan Man Kicks Woman Dancing At Barmer Event, Crowd Watches In Silence; Netizens Demand Arrest | Shocking Video

First published on: Jan 29, 2026 12:08 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Tags: home-hero-pos-12how did Sadhvi Prem Baisa dieJodhpur preacher deathPrem Baisa viral mmsPrem Baisa viral mms claimPrem Baisa viral video controversySadhvi Prem Baisa deathSadhvi Prem Baisa Instagram postSadhvi Prem Baisa viral mms link

Sadhvi Prem Baisa’s Mysterious Death Amid Viral MMS Video Controversy: Jodhpur Preacher Found Dead, Her Instagram Post Said…

QUICK LINKS