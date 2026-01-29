Rajasthan Man Kicks Woman Dancing At Barmer Event, Crowd Watches In Silence; Netizens Demand Arrest | Shocking Video

The Barmer district of Rajasthan issued a disturbing video, which sparked extensive criticism on social media platforms because it showed how people failed to protect public safety. The footage, recorded near the Sarla Sedwa police station, shows an elderly woman dancing joyfully to music before a man kicks her from behind.

The surrounding crowd remains motionless as she falls to the ground, showing no intent to help her. The aggressor and his companions then begin to dance in her place while they mock the victim through their dismissive gestures.

The public showed both violent behavior and failure to help others, which created an urgent need for police action and a discussion about how public spaces protect women.

Criminal Liability

The physical assault that the video shows constitutes a direct breach of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita law, which prohibits intentional harm and the public disrespect of women’s dignity.

“Hell state for women.” 🤡👹❌ A man mercilessly kicked a woman who was dancing to DJ in public in Rajasthan. Sadly, no one stopped him and the attacker continued dancing with a group of men. The same Indian say women are goddesses. This is how goddesses are treated in India. pic.twitter.com/CLuJgk9cKD — Suraj Kumar Bauddh (@SurajKrBauddh) January 28, 2026







The act of kicking a defenseless citizen in a public space constitutes more than a social offense because it qualifies as a legally recognized crime. The internet demands an immediate arrest, yet the incident demonstrates the “Bystander Effect” because people present in a crowd situation tend to avoid helping others.

The Rajasthan Police must demonstrate their capacity to utilize digital proof for criminal prosecution through this investigation, which serves as a central challenge.

Societal Silence

The Barmer incident maintains its most disturbing element through the complete social silence that occurred after the violent incident. The community reaches its ethical breaking point when all members watch an elderly person get attacked without anyone choosing to intervene.

Social media reactions indicate that this passivity that people demonstrate results in greater harm than the kick because it gives offenders the freedom to conduct themselves without facing any social consequences.

The solution to this problem needs more than a police report because it requires a change in society that will establish public safety as a common duty instead of an activity for spectators.

