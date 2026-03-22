Who Was T Princy Alias Shreshtha? 23-Year-Old Hyderabad Doctor Dies By Suicide After Parents Object To Adopting A Pet Cat

Hyderabad Shocker: A 23-year-old doctor allegedly died by suicide following repeated arguments with her family over their objection to adopting a pet cat at home in Hyderabad’s Alwal area. The incident took place on Friday evening when she was alone at home, police said.

Who Was T Princy Alias Shreshtha?

The deceased, identified as T Princy alias Shreshtha, had recently completed her medical degree and was preparing for postgraduate entrance exams. Officials said she was also in the process of applying for her medical licence, marking the start of her professional career.

Family Dispute Over Pet Cat

Princy lived with her mother and grandmother. According to police, she had brought a cat home a few weeks ago. Soon after, she reportedly developed cold and cough symptoms, which led her family to object to keeping the pet.

This issue reportedly triggered frequent arguments within the household.

Found Dead At Home

On Friday evening, her mother and grandmother had stepped out for work. When they returned, they found Princy hanging from a ceiling fan in her room.

The family alerted neighbours, who informed the police. The body was later shifted to the Gandhi Hospital mortuary for postmortem examination. Police have registered a case of suspicious death based on a complaint filed by her mother.

(If you or someone you know is experiencing depression or going through a crisis, we urge you to reach out to suicide helpline numbers.)

Helplines:

AASRA – 9820466726

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health – 9999666555

Parivarthan Counselling Helpline– 7676602602

Lifeline Foundation– 9088030303

Parivarthan Counselling Helpline– 7676602602

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