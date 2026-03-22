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Home > Regionals News > Who Was T Princy Alias Shreshtha? 23-Year-Old Hyderabad Doctor Dies By Suicide After Parents Object To Adopting A Pet Cat

Who Was T Princy Alias Shreshtha? 23-Year-Old Hyderabad Doctor Dies By Suicide After Parents Object To Adopting A Pet Cat

Hyderabad Shocker: A 23-year-old doctor allegedly died by suicide following repeated arguments with her family over their objection to adopting a pet cat at home in Hyderabad’s Alwal area.

Who Was T Princy Alias Shreshtha? Hyderabad Doctor Dies By Suicide After Her Parents Object To Adopting A Pet Cat (Via X)
Who Was T Princy Alias Shreshtha? Hyderabad Doctor Dies By Suicide After Her Parents Object To Adopting A Pet Cat (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: March 22, 2026 11:15:38 IST

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Who Was T Princy Alias Shreshtha? 23-Year-Old Hyderabad Doctor Dies By Suicide After Parents Object To Adopting A Pet Cat

Hyderabad Shocker: A 23-year-old doctor allegedly died by suicide following repeated arguments with her family over their objection to adopting a pet cat at home in Hyderabad’s Alwal area. The incident took place on Friday evening when she was alone at home, police said.

Who Was T Princy Alias Shreshtha?

The deceased, identified as T Princy alias Shreshtha, had recently completed her medical degree and was preparing for postgraduate entrance exams. Officials said she was also in the process of applying for her medical licence, marking the start of her professional career.

Family Dispute Over Pet Cat

Princy lived with her mother and grandmother. According to police, she had brought a cat home a few weeks ago. Soon after, she reportedly developed cold and cough symptoms, which led her family to object to keeping the pet.

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This issue reportedly triggered frequent arguments within the household.

Found Dead At Home

On Friday evening, her mother and grandmother had stepped out for work. When they returned, they found Princy hanging from a ceiling fan in her room.

The family alerted neighbours, who informed the police. The body was later shifted to the Gandhi Hospital mortuary for postmortem examination. Police have registered a case of suspicious death based on a complaint filed by her mother.

(If you or someone you know is experiencing depression or going through a crisis, we urge  you to reach out to suicide helpline numbers.)

Helplines

AASRA  – 9820466726 

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health – 9999666555 

Parivarthan Counselling Helpline– 7676602602

Lifeline Foundation– 9088030303

Parivarthan Counselling Helpline– 7676602602

ALSO READ: Bihar Diwas 2026: Why This Day Is Celebrated Across The State, Its Significance And Formation – Everything You Need To Know

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Who Was T Princy Alias Shreshtha? 23-Year-Old Hyderabad Doctor Dies By Suicide After Parents Object To Adopting A Pet Cat

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Who Was T Princy Alias Shreshtha? 23-Year-Old Hyderabad Doctor Dies By Suicide After Parents Object To Adopting A Pet Cat

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Who Was T Princy Alias Shreshtha? 23-Year-Old Hyderabad Doctor Dies By Suicide After Parents Object To Adopting A Pet Cat
Who Was T Princy Alias Shreshtha? 23-Year-Old Hyderabad Doctor Dies By Suicide After Parents Object To Adopting A Pet Cat
Who Was T Princy Alias Shreshtha? 23-Year-Old Hyderabad Doctor Dies By Suicide After Parents Object To Adopting A Pet Cat
Who Was T Princy Alias Shreshtha? 23-Year-Old Hyderabad Doctor Dies By Suicide After Parents Object To Adopting A Pet Cat

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