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Home > Regionals News > Bihar Diwas 2026: Why This Day Is Celebrated Across The State, Its Significance And Formation – Everything You Need To Know

Bihar Diwas 2026: Why This Day Is Celebrated Across The State, Its Significance And Formation – Everything You Need To Know

Bihar Diwas 2026: People across Bihar are celebrating Bihar Diwas today, March 22, marking the state’s formation and honouring its rich cultural and historical legacy. The day is observed with pride and enthusiasm, bringing together communities through various cultural events and celebrations.

Bihar Diwas 2026: Why This Day Is Celebrated Across The State, Its Significance And Formation (Via Facebook, Canva)
Bihar Diwas 2026: Why This Day Is Celebrated Across The State, Its Significance And Formation (Via Facebook, Canva)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: March 22, 2026 10:19:38 IST

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Bihar Diwas 2026: Why This Day Is Celebrated Across The State, Its Significance And Formation – Everything You Need To Know

Bihar Diwas 2026: People across Bihar are celebrating Bihar Diwas today, March 22, marking the state’s formation and honouring its rich cultural and historical legacy. The day is observed with pride and enthusiasm, bringing together communities through various cultural events and celebrations.

Why Bihar Diwas Is Celebrated

Bihar Diwas commemorates the creation of Bihar as a separate state on March 22, 1912, when it was carved out of the Bengal Presidency during British rule. The day holds deep historical importance and is seen as a tribute to the state’s identity and journey over the decades.

Celebrations Across The State

From cities to villages, the occasion is marked with vibrant programmes including traditional music, folk dances, cultural performances and local festivals. Public events and gatherings highlight Bihar’s heritage, while people also share wishes and messages with family and friends to celebrate the day.

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Leaders Extend Wishes

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings on the occasion, praising Bihar’s contribution to India’s cultural and historical legacy. They acknowledged the state’s role in shaping the country’s heritage and wished for its continued growth and progress.

Significance Of The Day

Beyond celebrations, Bihar Diwas serves as a reminder of the state’s deep-rooted place in Indian history. It reflects the pride people feel for their identity, culture, and traditions, while also encouraging younger generations to stay connected to their roots.

The day stands as both a celebration of Bihar’s past and a hopeful look towards its future, as the state continues to evolve while preserving its rich heritage.

ALSO READ: Who Is O. Panneerselvam? Expelled AIADMK Leader And Three-Time Chief Minister Joins DMK, Signaling A New Political War With Rivals In 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections

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Tags: Bihar DayBihar Day 2026bihar diwasbihar diwas 2026bihar diwas significancewhy bihar diwas is celebrated

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Bihar Diwas 2026: Why This Day Is Celebrated Across The State, Its Significance And Formation – Everything You Need To Know

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Bihar Diwas 2026: Why This Day Is Celebrated Across The State, Its Significance And Formation – Everything You Need To Know
Bihar Diwas 2026: Why This Day Is Celebrated Across The State, Its Significance And Formation – Everything You Need To Know
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