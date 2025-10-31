LIVE TV
You Dump It, You Get It: Bengaluru's 'Garbage Dumping Festival' To Shame Litterbugs

Bengaluru residents have been warned "throw trash on the streets, and it might just come back to you". The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has launched a unique drive called the 'Garbage Dumping Festival,' where civic workers are literally returning dumped waste to the offenders’ homes.

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: October 31, 2025 17:04:02 IST

Bengaluru residents have been warned “throw trash on the streets, and it might just come back to you”. The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has recently launched a unique drive called the ‘Garbage Dumping Festival,’ where civic workers are literally returning dumped waste to the offenders’ homes.

The campaign delivers a strong message on cleanliness and civic responsibility- if you litter, you’ll have to face your own garbage.

‘A Return Gift’ For Littering

Speaking to the media, Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML) CEO Karigowda said,

“We have around 5,000 autos in Bengaluru that collect dry and wet waste from households. Despite this, some people still throw garbage on the roads.”

To track such offenders, the BSWML has installed CCTV cameras and also receives videos from vigilant citizens. The idea, Karigowda said, is to create awareness in a way people won’t forget.

“This is a sort of return gift to those who dump garbage,” he added.

Along with returning the waste, a ₹2,000 penalty will also be imposed on offenders.

“Not Bizarre, It’s About Awareness”

Reacting to social media calling the initiative “bizarre,” Karigowda clarified,

“This is not a bizarre activity. Our workers visit homes to educate people about waste segregation. We’re spreading awareness both offline and online.”

He further urged residents to maintain Bengaluru’s image as the “Garden City” and keep it clean.

Garbage Dumping: How Offenders Are Caught

The offenders are identified using CCTV footage and video recordings. Whenever officials spot someone dumping garbage, they record the act and trace the culprit’s address.

Responding about the lack of garbage in some areas, Karigowda stated that the civic body is installing large dustbins across the city to ensure people have designated spots for waste disposal.

With this initiative, Bengaluru’s civic body has sent a clear message, “if you dump it, you get it back”.

First published on: Oct 31, 2025 2:10 PM IST
Tags: Bengaluru residentsGarbage DumpingGarbage Dumping FestivalLitterbugs

You Dump It, You Get It: Bengaluru’s ‘Garbage Dumping Festival’ To Shame Litterbugs

QUICK LINKS