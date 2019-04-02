iPhone 7 Production in India: Here is good news for all iPhone users. Apple will now assemble its three-year-old iPhone 7 in India and it will be currently available at a starting price of Rs 39,900. Apple has come up with a good strategic plan of reducing the price of the iPhone in China and may follow the same in India where iPhone is considered expensive.

iPhone 7 Production in India: Apple will now assemble its three-year-old iPhone 7 in India. Wistron Corporation the Manufacturing partner launched iPhone in India 3 years back in 2016, now the three-year-old smartphone is currently available at a starting price of Rs 39,900. Apple already assembles iPhone SE and iPhone 6S in India. The made in India iPhone 7 units will come with assembled in India marking on the rear panel. The top-end model of the phone costs Rs 49,900. The key features of iPhone 7 include 4.7-inch Retina HD display, TouchID, 12-megapixel camera, 7-megapixel selfie camera, and A10 Fusion Chip processor.

Last year Wistron Corporation, announced plans to invest Rs 3,000 crore in the Narasupra industrial sector in Karnataka’s Kolar district, started Apple operations with assembling low-end iPhone SE and later iPhone 6S. According to Wistron India head Gururaj A, the company would set up an iPhone making unit in the 43 acres of land allotted to it, with an employment potential of over 10,000 people. The new Wistron facility is also set to manufacture a wider range of Apple’s devices. Apple is is gradually trying the capture the market, 450 million people use smartphones, and assembling iPhone 7 is another step towards gaining more ground.

According to a survey, India has the cheapest Internet plans compared to other countries and the same with purchasing a smartphone. So, Apple has come up with a good strategy of reducing the price of the iPhone in China and may follow the same in India where iPhone is considered expensive. According to reports, Apple has cut prices for several of its products including iPhones. For the first time this year, Apple has dropped iPhone prices on its official Chinese website. Reports suggest Apple shipped 1.7 million smartphones in India in 2018, almost 50% lower than shipments of 3.2 million units in 2017. But the interesting fact is, Apple’s older models are more popular in India than the latest ones. The iPhone maker also endeavours, tax relief and other incentives to begin assembling more handsets and open its branded stores in India.

Read More