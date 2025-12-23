Donald Trump’s Private Jet Records Revealed In New Epstein Files, POTUS Once Flew With An Unknown 20-Year-Old Out Of Eight Flights Taken

A new batch of the so-called Epstein files just came out, and Donald Trump’s name pops up a lot. One claim, from a senior US attorney, says that the former president flew in the 1990s with Epstein and a 20-year-old woman.

There’s nothing in the files showing the woman was a victim or that Trump committed any crime, just that his name is there.

New Epstein Files Name Donald Trump in 1990s Private Jet Flight Records

The Justice Department dropped these files not long after another round came out last week, which detailed its investigation into Epstein, the billionaire sex offender.

Trump’s name shows up in several spots. One email in particular suggests he flew on Epstein’s private jet with women who might have been witnesses against Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s close associate.

The email, sent by the US attorney for the Southern District of New York on January 7, 2020, was titled “Epstein flight records.”

Here’s what it said: “For your situational awareness, wanted to let you know that the flight records we received yesterday reflect that Donald Trump travelled on Epstein’s private jet many more times than previously has been reported (or that we were aware), including during the period we would expect to charge in a Maxwell case.

“In particular, he is listed as a passenger on at least eight flights between 1993 and 1996, including at least four flights on which Maxwell was also present. He is listed as having travelled with, among others and at various times, Marla Maples, his daughter Tiffany, and his son Eric.

Epstein files: Trump flew with an unknown 20-year-old

“On one flight in 1993, he and Epstein are the only two listed passengers; on another, the only three passengers are Epstein, Trump, and then-20-year-old REDACTED.

“On two other flights, two of the passengers, respectively, were women who would be possible witnesses in a Maxwell case.”

The new files also mention Prince Andrew, now Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, quite a bit.

Trump’s past with Epstein

Last year, Trump promised to release files related to Epstein during his campaign. But that summer, his administration faced backlash after the Justice Department announced it wouldn’t release any files tied to Epstein, claiming there was “no incriminating client list” despite earlier statements from Pam Bondi, the attorney general, who said such a list was sitting on her desk.

That announcement angered people on both sides of the aisle, including some of Trump’s own supporters, and stirred up more questions about his past friendship with Epstein.

Trump had known Epstein for at least 15 years before they had a falling out in 2004. He’s always denied knowing about or being involved in Epstein’s crimes.

