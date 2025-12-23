LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Lalit Modi bangladesh donald trump India Bangladesh tensions Horrific Miami car crash Greta Thunberg asim munir FBI Lalit Modi bangladesh donald trump India Bangladesh tensions Horrific Miami car crash Greta Thunberg asim munir FBI Lalit Modi bangladesh donald trump India Bangladesh tensions Horrific Miami car crash Greta Thunberg asim munir FBI Lalit Modi bangladesh donald trump India Bangladesh tensions Horrific Miami car crash Greta Thunberg asim munir FBI
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Lalit Modi bangladesh donald trump India Bangladesh tensions Horrific Miami car crash Greta Thunberg asim munir FBI Lalit Modi bangladesh donald trump India Bangladesh tensions Horrific Miami car crash Greta Thunberg asim munir FBI Lalit Modi bangladesh donald trump India Bangladesh tensions Horrific Miami car crash Greta Thunberg asim munir FBI Lalit Modi bangladesh donald trump India Bangladesh tensions Horrific Miami car crash Greta Thunberg asim munir FBI
LIVE TV
Home > World > Epstein’s Jailhouse Letter To Larry Nassar Sheds Light On Final Days And Mentions President Trump, Sparks Controversy

Epstein’s Jailhouse Letter To Larry Nassar Sheds Light On Final Days And Mentions President Trump, Sparks Controversy

Epstein Files: The US Justice Department released thousands of Epstein-related files, including videos, letters, and surveillance footage. The documents highlight connections to powerful figures, including President Trump, while protecting sensitive victim information.

Epstein’s Jailhouse Letter To Larry Nassar Sheds Light On Final Days And Mentions President Trump, Sparks Controversy

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: December 23, 2025 23:48:10 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Epstein’s Jailhouse Letter To Larry Nassar Sheds Light On Final Days And Mentions President Trump, Sparks Controversy

US Justice Department Releases New Epstein Files; Find Trump All Over

On December 23, 2020, the US Justice Department dropped thousands of new files about Jeffrey Epstein, and, no surprise, it’s stirred one of the juiciest controversies in years. The documents include Epstein’s communications, travel logs, and surveillance material, all tied to the late convicted sex offender. Naturally, the public can’t stop debating the powerful figures he was connected to.

You Might Be Interested In

Right now, all eyes are on references to the President of the United States, Donald Trump. Memoranda suggest the files show Trump flying on Epstein’s private jet more often than anyone previously realized. Unsurprisingly, the internet erupted with discussion, fanning the flames of an already heated debate about Epstein’s circle of influence.

Before the conspiracy theories spiral, it’s worth noting the Justice Department hasn’t charged Trump, or anyone else mentioned in the files. The goal, officials say, is transparency, not finger-pointing, with sensitive victim and witness info still redacted. The documents are meant to inform the public, not assign guilt, as investigations into Epstein’s network continue.

You Might Be Interested In

Epstein’s Jailhouse Letter To Larry Nassar Sparks Eyebrows (and Questions)

One of the most recent documents related to Epstein is a communication he purportedly wrote from prison to fellow sex offender Larry Nassar just prior to his death. The letter, dated August 13, 2019, which was later sent back to the writer, is suspicious because of its timing, Epstein had passed away just a few days earlier while being tried for federal sex trafficking.

What about the letter itself?
Let’s just say it’s as periodical and astonishing as the time it was written. Epstein talks about President Donald Trump and says “our love & caring for young ladies” were their things in common, and even makes an indecent comparison related to Trump’s controversial “grab” statement.

Dear readers, stop and think for a second, does this letter reveal more about the inner world of Epstein, his relationship with others, or is it just another fragment in the never-ending complex puzzle of his last days? No matter how you look at it, this paper has definitely been the source of much online discussion, inquiries, and extensive reading for background information.

Who Is Larry Nassar?

The mention of Larry Nassar evokes negative connotations that are not his fault at all. Nassar, who was once the go-to physician for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University, was found guilty between 2017 and 2018 of a horrific variety of offenses, such as the possession of child pornography and the sexual assault of young athletes under the pretext of medical treatment. He has gone from being a prominent sports medicine professional to serving many long years in jail. For the public, he is a dark warning of how power and trust can be misused, and how the intense focus on Epstein’s ties only adds to the already upset and curious situation.

Epstein Files Dump: Thousands Of Documents, Videos, And Footage Released

The Justice Department has just released a huge amount of materials related to Epstein, which amounts to about 8,000 files and includes hundreds of videos, audio recordings, and even surveillance footage from August 2019, the month when Epstein was found dead in his New York jail cell. Although it is very enticing to watch every clip, officials have cautioned the audience that sensitive information about victims and witnesses has been discreetly obscured. View it as a small glimpse behind the curtain: a bounty for investigators and the inquisitive ones, but with very strict limitations to safeguard those who were involved in Epstein’s malign world.

(With Inputs)

Also Read: Donald Trump’s Private Jet Records Revealed In New Epstein Files, POTUS Once Flew With An Unknown 20-Year-Old Out Of Eight Flights Taken

First published on: Dec 23, 2025 11:47 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Donald Trump Epstein connectionsEpstein controversyEpstein files 2020Epstein investigation updatesEpstein jailhouse letterEpstein surveillance footageEpstein travel logsJeffrey Epstein latest documentsLarry Nassar letterprivate jet recordsUS Justice Department release

RELATED News

Bangladesh Interim Government Assures Justice After Dipu Chandra Das’ Tragic Death, Calls It ‘Heinous Criminal Act’

Donald Trump’s Private Jet Records Revealed In New Epstein Files, POTUS Once Flew With An Unknown 20-Year-Old Out Of Eight Flights Taken

Bangladesh vs Pakistan: Between These Two Cash-Strapped Nations, Which Country Has A Stronger Currency?

‘If India Attacks Bangladesh, We Will Support Yunus Govt With Full Force’, Pakistan Leader Issues Open War Threat Amid Rising Tensions

Meet Maria Sol Messi: Lionel Messi’s Sister And Fashion Designer Is Hospitalised After Serious Accident

LATEST NEWS

ITR Delay: Income Tax Refund on Hold? Why Taxpayers Are Getting Alerts For AY 2025–26

The 12th Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest Hasas Officially Opened In Moscow, With Submissions Now Underway

Remote Hiring, Fake IDs And Hacking Fears, Why Tech Giant Amazon Is Blocking North Koreans From Jobs? Explained

It’s Official! ‘Steve Rogers Will Return’ In Avengers Doomsday As Marvel Drops First Teaser With Chris Evans, But Robert Downey Jr. Still Missing In Action

‘What A Mockery They Have Made’, Says Internet As Lalit Modi And Vijay Mallya Joke About Being ‘Biggest Fugitives Of India’ At A Party, Watch

Caught On CCTV: Maid Drugs Patiala Family Using Sleeping Pills, Homeowner Alerts From Bengaluru To Stop Robbery- Chilling Details Inside

Who Is Eshaan Roshan? Hrithik Roshan Spotted Dancing As A Baraati As Uncle Rajesh Roshan’s Son Gets Married To His Longtime Girlfriend Aishwarya Singh

‘Mamla Dusre Mulk Ka Hai’: TMC’s Shatrughan Sinha Remarks On Hindu Man’s Lynching In Bangladesh Sparks Outrage

Daughter-In-Laws, Young Women From These 15 Villages In Rajasthan Will Not Have Access To Phones With Camera – A Decision Taken By District panchayat

‘Engages In Acts Of Treason, Shows No Patriotism’: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Targets Rahul Gandhi Over Remarks Made In Germany

Epstein’s Jailhouse Letter To Larry Nassar Sheds Light On Final Days And Mentions President Trump, Sparks Controversy

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Epstein’s Jailhouse Letter To Larry Nassar Sheds Light On Final Days And Mentions President Trump, Sparks Controversy

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Epstein’s Jailhouse Letter To Larry Nassar Sheds Light On Final Days And Mentions President Trump, Sparks Controversy
Epstein’s Jailhouse Letter To Larry Nassar Sheds Light On Final Days And Mentions President Trump, Sparks Controversy
Epstein’s Jailhouse Letter To Larry Nassar Sheds Light On Final Days And Mentions President Trump, Sparks Controversy
Epstein’s Jailhouse Letter To Larry Nassar Sheds Light On Final Days And Mentions President Trump, Sparks Controversy

QUICK LINKS