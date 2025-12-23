It’s Official! ‘Steve Rogers Will Return’ In Avengers Doomsday As Marvel Drops First Teaser With Chris Evans, But Robert Downey Jr. Still Missing In Action

Disney and Marvel Studios aren’t messing around when it comes to hyping up next year’s “Avengers: Doomsday.” After some leaked footage made the rounds online, they just dropped the official teaser trailer.

This is shaping up to be the next massive MCU crossover. Robert Downey Jr. is back, but this time as Doctor Doom. The Fantastic Four are in the mix. So are the New Avengers, a bunch of classic Avengers, plus a whole squad of former ‘X-Men’ actors.

The Russo Brothers are at the helm again, which honestly feels right for something this big.

Avengers: Doomsday first teaser

The teaser itself? It opens on a quiet farm. Steve Rogers, looking older, rides up on a motorcycle. There’s this soft piano version of the Avengers theme playing.

He’s got his signature blue helmet, and, in a pretty touching moment, he’s holding a newborn baby. The shot lingers as he cradles the kid. On his finger, a wedding ring, so yes, that’s probably Peggy Carter’s baby.

The teaser ends with a simple promise: “Steve Rogers will return for Avengers: Doomsday.” Then a countdown clock pops up, ticking down to next year’s release date.

The Russo Brothers shared the teaser on Instagram, writing, “The character that changed our lives. The story that brought us all here together. It was always going to come back to this…”

What about the leaked footage?

Turns out it was legit. Chris Evans is back as Steve Rogers, and it looks like he stuck around in the past with Peggy after returning the Infinity Stones. Now he’s got a family. Remember the end of “Endgame” when Old Man Steve handed Sam Wilson the shield? This picks up from there.

“Doomsday” is just part one. There’s a second Multiverse event on the way, “Avengers: Secret Wars.” The Russo Brothers are apparently getting ready to start filming that soon. There’s been a ton of talk online about whether Marvel’s about to hit the reset button on the whole MCU, but nobody at Disney or Marvel has said anything official.

Avengers: Doomsday massive cast

The cast list is wild. Chris Hemsworth is back as Thor. Vanessa Kirby plays Sue Storm. Anthony Mackie returns as Sam Wilson/Captain America. Sebastian Stan is Bucky, Letitia Wright is Shuri, Paul Rudd is Ant-Man, and Tenoch Huerta Mejia is Namor. You’ve got Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm, Florence Pugh as Yelena, and Kelsey Grammar back as Beast.

Lewis Pullman is Sentry, Danny Ramirez is Torres, Joseph Quinn is Johnny Storm, David Harbour is Red Guardian, Winston Duke is M’Baku, Hannah John-Kamen is Ghost, Tom Hiddleston is Loki, and from the X-Men crew, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, and Channing Tatum as Gambit. Oh, and Pedro Pascal is stepping in as Reed Richards.

ALSO READ: Has Ranveer Singh Walked Out Of Don 3 Post Dhurandhar’s Massive Success? Actor Has Now Given Dates To This Movie Instead Of Farhan Akhtar’s Directorial