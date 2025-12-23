LIVE TV
Home > India > 'Mamla Dusre Mulk Ka Hai': TMC's Shatrughan Sinha Remarks On Hindu Man's Lynching In Bangladesh Sparks Outrage

‘Mamla Dusre Mulk Ka Hai’: TMC’s Shatrughan Sinha Remarks On Hindu Man’s Lynching In Bangladesh Sparks Outrage

TMC’s Shatrughan Sinha sparks outrage by saying “Mamla Dusre Mulk Ka Hai” on the lynching of a Hindu man in Bangladesh. Netizens call his remarks insensitive, while he praises Mamata Banerjee and criticizes the central government over withheld funds.

Shatrughan Sinha sparks outrage by saying “Mamla Dusre Mulk Ka Hai” on the lynching of a Hindu man in Bangladesh. (Photo: ANI)
Shatrughan Sinha sparks outrage by saying “Mamla Dusre Mulk Ka Hai” on the lynching of a Hindu man in Bangladesh. (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: December 23, 2025 19:57:40 IST

‘Mamla Dusre Mulk Ka Hai’: TMC’s Shatrughan Sinha Remarks On Hindu Man’s Lynching In Bangladesh Sparks Outrage

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and Asansol MP Shatrughan Sinha has sparked a wave of controversy after his remarks on the recent lynching of a Hindu man in Bangladesh. During a media interaction, Sinha said, “Mamla Dusre Mulk Ka Hai” (This is a matter of another country), drawing sharp criticism from netizens and political circles.

Shatrughan Sinha Comments on Bangladesh Violence

Shatrughan Sinha expressed concern over the violence in Bangladesh but urged caution in public statements. He said the incidents go against democratic values and emphasized that the issue is sensitive and should be addressed carefully. Sinha added that the government must take serious note and ensure justice is served.

“The information we are receiving is coming through certain media outlets. We don’t have specific verified details. This is a sensitive issue and should be discussed by the right authorities,” Sinha said.

Public Outrage on Social Media

Netizens were quick to criticize Sinha’s remarks. Many condemned his statement as insensitive towards Hindus reportedly attacked in Bangladesh. One X user wrote:

“Listen to this ‘worthless fellow’! Saying Hindus are being burned alive in Bangladesh is not verified, and calling that monster ‘Yunus’ a ‘saab’? The public should learn to identify such snakes hidden in the sleeve!”

His comments sparked debates online, with many questioning whether Sinha was downplaying the violence.

Shatrughan Sinha Supports Mamata Banerjee

During the same interaction, Sinha praised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, asserting that the people of the state stand firmly with her. He dismissed the political impact of the newly formed Unnayan Janata Party, stating that it would not significantly affect Bengal politics or Banerjee’s popularity.

“Mamata Banerjee is standing with the people of Bengal. The way she is ensuring no shortages and supporting citizens during difficult times is commendable,” Sinha said.

Allegations Against the Central Government

Sinha also took a dig at the central government, alleging that West Bengal has been deprived of nearly ₹2 lakh crore in funds for various schemes, including MNREGA, development projects, farmers’ schemes, and the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. He contrasted this with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public promises of a developed India.

“The Prime Minister comes with funds, makes empty promises, and leaves. He hasn’t held a press conference in 11 years,” Sinha claimed.

Calls for Justice and Peace

Despite the backlash, Sinha emphasized that justice and fairness must prevail. He highlighted the philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam the world is one family and urged for peace and protection of all individuals, irrespective of religion or caste.

“No one should be subjected to injustice. We hope that President Yunus, who is a Nobel laureate, will address these matters responsibly,” Sinha added.

First published on: Dec 23, 2025 7:57 PM IST
‘Mamla Dusre Mulk Ka Hai’: TMC’s Shatrughan Sinha Remarks On Hindu Man’s Lynching In Bangladesh Sparks Outrage

