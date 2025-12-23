LIVE TV
Who Was Vinod Kumar Shukla, Chhattisgarh's First Jnanpith Award-Winning Writer, Dies At 89 Due To Age-Related Ailments?

Who Was Vinod Kumar Shukla, Chhattisgarh’s First Jnanpith Award-Winning Writer, Dies At 89 Due To Age-Related Ailments?

Renowned Hindi writer Vinod Kumar Shukla, Chhattisgarh's first Jnanpith Award recipient, passed away at 89 due to age-related ailments. Known for Naukar Ki Kameez and Deewar Mein Ek Khidki Rehti Thi, he was a literary icon of modern Hindi literature.

Vinod Kumar Shukla, Chhattisgarh's first Jnanpith Award recipient, passed away. (Photo: X/@airnewsalerts)
Vinod Kumar Shukla, Chhattisgarh's first Jnanpith Award recipient, passed away. (Photo: X/@airnewsalerts)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: December 23, 2025 19:15:42 IST

Who Was Vinod Kumar Shukla, Chhattisgarh’s First Jnanpith Award-Winning Writer, Dies At 89 Due To Age-Related Ailments?

Famous Hindi writer and the first Jnanpith Award recipient from the state of Chhattisgarh, Vinod Kumar Shukla, died aged 89 due to illness related to aging. Shukla died on Tuesday at 4:48 PM at AIIMS Raipur, which had admitted him since December 2 due to problems with breathing.

His son, Shashwat Shukla, has confirmed the news of his passing and added that his wife, son, and daughter survive him. The last rites will be announced by them soon.

Vinod Kumar Shukla was born in Rajnandgaon in the state of Chhattisgarh, which was a part of Madhya Pradesh, on January 1, 1937. He has an M.Sc. in Agriculture from Jawaharlal Nehru Krishi Vishwavidyalaya, Jabalpur, and was a lecturer in Agriculture College, Raipur.

The literary temperament of this poet was developed through interaction with leading poets and writers like Muktibodh, Padumlal Punnalal Bakshi, and Baldeo Prasad Mishra.

Who was Vinod Kumar Shukla?

Shukla was celebrated as one of the most distinctive voices in modern Hindi literature, known for his unique writing style that often borders on magic realism. His notable works include novels like Naukar Ki Kameez, which was adapted into a film by filmmaker Mani Kaul, Deewar Mein Ek Khidki Rehti Thi, which won the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1999 and was translated into English as A Window Lived in a Wall, as well as Khilega To Dekhenge and Ek Chuppi Jagah.

In addition to novels, he authored several acclaimed poetry collections, including Lagbhag Jai Hind, Vah Aadmi Chala Gaya, and Sab Kuch Hona Bacha Rahega. He also contributed to children’s literature and served as a guest littérateur at Nirala Srijanpeeth in Agra.

Shukla had also been undergoing home treatment for a period following a hospitalization in October for some difficulty breathing issues. Nonetheless, his health suddenly deteriorated on December 2 to the extent that he was hospitalized at AIIMS Raipur, where he died.

Vinod Kumar Shukla’s literary contributions have left an incomparable mark on Hindi literature, and his ability to mix simplicity and poetry is matched only by the insights of a humanist. His poems and novels continue to fascinate both readers and writers, including those who endeavour to capture the goals of his literary creations.

First published on: Dec 23, 2025 7:13 PM IST
Who Was Vinod Kumar Shukla, Chhattisgarh’s First Jnanpith Award-Winning Writer, Dies At 89 Due To Age-Related Ailments?

Who Was Vinod Kumar Shukla, Chhattisgarh’s First Jnanpith Award-Winning Writer, Dies At 89 Due To Age-Related Ailments?

