Meet Pratham Mittal: Masters’ Union Founder Who Joins Shark Tank India As New Judge

Pratham Mittal is the newest judge to join Shark Tank India Season 5. He brings a fresh new perspective aimed especially at students and early-stage entrepreneurs. Mittal is the founder of Masters’ Union and the Tetr College of Business.

Masters’ Union, based in Gurugram, has brought innovation to MBA education by keeping entrepreneurship at its core, with more than 35 students securing Rs 1.36 crore in grants from the Masters’ Union Investment Fund. Tetr College of Business takes this a step further by providing hands-on experience to its students through its global undergraduate programme, where students study and work across multiple countries and learn to build businesses as part of their curriculum.

Mittal is excited to be on Shark Tank

Mittal announced his new role on Shark Tank India via LinkedIn and said that he was super excited, he even mentioned about his initial imposter syndrome and if he truly belonged on the show. He acknowledged that Shark Tank isn’t usually how investment deals happen in the real world. He expressed that he would be eager to meet college entrepreneurs building early-stage ideas. He urged young innovators to make suggestions about what they would like to see on the show.

Before he started working in education, Mittal co-founded the SaaS company Outgrow and has invested in several consumer tech and startup ventures. He is also the son of Dr Ashok Mittal, Chancellor of Lovely Professional University and a Rajya Sabha member.

Pratham Mittal joining the show shows Shark Tank India’s strategy to highlight entrepreneurship among younger audiences.

The other members, who will also be joining Shark Tank India season 5, are Vineeta Singh, Kunal Bahl, Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, and Mohit Yadav. It is reported that Ghazal Alagh’s husband, Varun Alagh, will also be joining the upcoming season.

