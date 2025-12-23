U-19 Asia Cup Final: Pakistan Fans Labelled As ‘Shameless’ And ‘ Disgraceful’ For Booing Vaibhav Suryavanshi, 14-Year-Old Impresses Internet By Gracefully Ignoring Them

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the young generational talent and one of India’s key players in the Under-19 Asia Cup, faced hostile reactions from Pakistani fans after India’s defeat in the final. In the video that has gone viral, Vaibhav is seen leaving the ground amid intense booing.

Vaibhav was earlier in a heated exchange with Pakistan pacer Ali Raza when he was dismissed. Pakistani fans had gathered to see their players outside the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai, and upon seeing Vaibhav leave along with a member of the India U19 support staff, they started booing as the player walked past them with grace.

The video of the incident has gone viral, as many people have called this action from the Pakistani fans disgraceful and labelled them as shameless. Vaibhav has been praised for remaining calm and walking past the hostile booing without responding, showing maturity way beyond his age.

Pakistan’s fans are acting shamelessly and they have no sense of shame whatsoever.👀 These people are booing 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi just because Pakistan won a ‘cheap’ U19 Asia Cup. They’re acting like Pakistan won the World Cup.🤦🏻 This is why Pakistani people have no… pic.twitter.com/D1X6lgshr0 — Mention Cricket (@MentionCricket) December 22, 2025

Vaibhav was India’s standout performer in the tournament

Earlier in the game, Vaibhav had started aggressively when India was chasing Pakistan’s mammoth total of 348, he scored 26 off 9 balls as he unfortunately edged one to the keeper, his dismissal triggered India’s collapse.

Vaibhav had a stunning tournament and was India’s most exciting young talent, he scored a stunning 171 against UAE and a half-century against Malaysia earlier in the tournament. Vaibhav scored a total of 261 runs at a strike rate of over 180, cementing his potential to be a future star batter for India.

However, the booing incident has sparked debates on social media about fan behaviour in high-pressure India-Pakistan matches.

