Home > Sports > U-19 Asia Cup Final: Pakistan Fans Labelled As 'Shameless' And ' Disgraceful' For Booing Vaibhav Suryavanshi, 14-Year-Old Impresses Internet By Gracefully Ignoring Them

U-19 Asia Cup Final: Pakistan Fans Labelled As ‘Shameless’ And ‘ Disgraceful’ For Booing Vaibhav Suryavanshi, 14-Year-Old Impresses Internet By Gracefully Ignoring Them

Vaibhav Suryavanshi faced boos from Pakistani fans after India’s U19 Asia Cup final loss, but the 14-year-old remained calm and walked past without reacting. Despite the incident, he stood out as India’s top performer in the tournament, underlining his promise as a future star.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi faced hostile reactions from Pakistani fans when he left the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai. (Image: X)
Vaibhav Suryavanshi faced hostile reactions from Pakistani fans when he left the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai. (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: December 23, 2025 16:18:10 IST

U-19 Asia Cup Final: Pakistan Fans Labelled As ‘Shameless’ And ‘ Disgraceful’ For Booing Vaibhav Suryavanshi, 14-Year-Old Impresses Internet By Gracefully Ignoring Them

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the young generational talent and one of India’s key players in the Under-19 Asia Cup, faced hostile reactions from Pakistani fans after India’s defeat in the final. In the video that has gone viral, Vaibhav is seen leaving the ground amid intense booing.

Vaibhav was earlier in a heated exchange with Pakistan pacer Ali Raza when he was dismissed. Pakistani fans had gathered to see their players outside the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai, and upon seeing Vaibhav leave along with a member of the India U19 support staff, they started booing as the player walked past them with grace.

The video of the incident has gone viral, as many people have called this action from the Pakistani fans disgraceful and labelled them as shameless. Vaibhav has been praised for remaining calm and walking past the hostile booing without responding, showing maturity way beyond his age. 

Vaibhav was India’s standout performer in the tournament

Earlier in the game, Vaibhav had started aggressively when India was chasing Pakistan’s mammoth total of 348, he scored 26 off 9 balls as he unfortunately edged one to the keeper, his dismissal triggered India’s collapse. 

Vaibhav had a stunning tournament and was India’s most exciting young talent, he scored a stunning 171 against UAE and a half-century against Malaysia earlier in the tournament. Vaibhav scored a total of 261 runs at a strike rate of over 180, cementing his potential to be a future star batter for India. 

However, the booing incident has sparked debates on social media about fan behaviour in high-pressure India-Pakistan matches. 

First published on: Dec 23, 2025 4:18 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Tags: india-pakistan-clashlatest newsvaibhav suryavanshiviral video

U-19 Asia Cup Final: Pakistan Fans Labelled As ‘Shameless’ And ‘ Disgraceful’ For Booing Vaibhav Suryavanshi, 14-Year-Old Impresses Internet By Gracefully Ignoring Them

QUICK LINKS