Smriti Mandhana Becomes Second Batter to Score 4,000 WT20I Runs; Check Top 5 Highest Run-Scorers in Women’s T20Is

The Indian female cricketer Smriti Mandhana has inscribed her name on the history pages of Women’s T20 International as the second batter in the format who has scored more than 4,000 runs. The milestone reflects her determination, influence over the game, and, above all, the ability of the player to stay in the game for a long time at the top level of women’s cricket.

Suzie Bates: The All-Time WT20I Run Leader

New Zealand ace Suzie Bates is still the number one run-scorer in Women’s T20 Internationals. Bates has gathered 4,716 runs in 177 matches with an average of 29 and a strike rate of 108 throughout his career. Recognized for her tranquil demeanor and flexibility, she has been credited with a total of 28 half-centuries and one hundred, thus earning her the title of one of the most stable batters in this shortest format.

Smriti Mandhana: India’s Trailblazer

The talented batter Smriti Mandhana is only one step behind Sophie Bates now, with a total score of 4,007 in 154 WT20Is games. Mandhana is just 30 runs short of the highest scorer and has a very good strike rate of 124, which proves her to be one of the most attractive and aggressive batters at the same time. With 31 half-centuries and one century, Mandhana often places the team in a position of strength right from the start and is thus considered a good opener for India, if not the best, being one of the best, at least, by this hallmark.

Harmanpreet Kaur: The Powerhouse Captain of India

Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur has scored a total of 3,669 runs across 183 matches and has been placed third. With an almost 29 and 108 strike rate, she usually proves to be the person who can even turn the game at the most challenging times in India’s favor. Kaur has thus far in her WT20I career notched up 14 fifties and a single century.

Chamari Athapaththu: The Run Machine from Sri Lanka

Chamari Athapaththu, the leader of the Sri Lankan women’s cricket team, ranks 4th with a total of 3,472 runs scored over the course of 147 matches. Her average is 25, and her runs per ball rate is 110, which indicates that she has been the batting line-up’s dependency, with her score consisting of 13 fifties and three hundreds.

Sophie Devine: The Explosive All-Rounder from New Zealand

New Zealand’s Sophie Devine, who has scored 3,431 runs in 146 WT20Is, occupies the fifth spot. With an average of 28 and a strike rate of 120, Devine has been able to hit 21 half-centuries and one hundred, thus combining power with consistency.

Mandhana’s feat reflects her individual brilliance but also necessarily implies a slight elevation of the global standing of Indian women’s cricket.