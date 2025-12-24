LIVE TV
Assam's Karbi Anglong in Turmoil: Deadly Land Eviction Protests Trigger Section 144 and Security Clampdown

Assam's Karbi Anglong in Turmoil: Deadly Land Eviction Protests Trigger Section 144 and Security Clampdown

Violence in Assam’s Karbi Anglong over land eviction leaves two dead; Section 144 imposed, heavy security deployed, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma monitors situation, authorities restore order, protests escalate tensions, normalcy efforts ongoing.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: December 24, 2025 03:52:28 IST

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Monitors West Karbi Anglong Violence
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday stated that he is “closely monitoring” the situation in West Karbi Anglong after two people lost their lives during violent protests in the region. The Chief Minister affirmed that additional security forces will be deployed in Kherani to ensure safety and peace.

“I am closely monitoring the situation in West Karbi Anglong. It is deeply painful that two people lost their lives during today’s unrest. Additional security forces will be deployed in Kherani tomorrow to maintain peace. We are in constant touch with all concerned to restore normalcy and resolve issues through dialogue. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. The Government will stand with all affected families and provide all necessary support,” CM Sarma wrote on X.

Strict Security and Prohibitory Orders Imposed
Heavy security was deployed in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district on Tuesday following the violent protest a day earlier. The District Magistrate of Karbi Anglong, Nirola Phangchopi, issued a prohibitory order under Section 144 of the CrPC from December 22 until further notice to prevent “anti-social elements” from causing ethnic or communal disturbances and to protect public life and property.

The order bans gatherings of five or more people, restricts the movement of people and private vehicles from 5:00 PM to 6:00 AM, and prohibits rallies, picketing, torch processions, dharnas, carrying firearms, firecrackers, inflammatory speeches, posters, wall writing, and use of loudspeakers or microphones without prior permission. Police, military personnel, and officials on duty are exempt, while those with medical emergencies may move freely. Schools, colleges, universities (for exams), and government/private offices will continue to function as usual.

Escalation Linked to Land Eviction Protests
The unrest escalated after protesters holding sit-in demonstrations demanding the eviction of illegal encroachers from the Village Grazing Reserve (VGR) and Professional Grazing Reserve (PGR) lands set the house of the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) on fire. Protesters also pelted stones and attacked security personnel, forcing the police to resort to blank fire to bring the situation under control.

(This news article has been syndicated from ANI)

First published on: Dec 24, 2025 3:52 AM IST
