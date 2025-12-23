LIVE TV
Home > India > 'What A Mockery They Have Made', Says Internet As Lalit Modi And Vijay Mallya Joke About Being 'Biggest Fugitives Of India' At A Party, Watch

Lalit Modi sparked controversy after sharing a video from Vijay Mallya’s birthday party, where the two joked about being India’s “biggest fugitives.” The post reignited scrutiny over both men’s legal cases, including money laundering and financial fraud allegations.

Lalit Modi, Vijay Mallya's New Video (PHOTO: INSTAGRAM)
Lalit Modi, Vijay Mallya's New Video (PHOTO: INSTAGRAM)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: December 23, 2025 21:00:16 IST

Lalit Modi seemed to throw some shade at India on Monday when he posted a video from Vijay Mallya’s birthday party. In the clip, Modi and Mallya joke about being the “two biggest fugitives” from India.

‘We are the biggest fugitives of India,’ jokes Lalit Modi

“We are the two fugitives, the biggest fugitives of India,” Modi says in the video. He’s the guy who started the Indian Premier League, by the way.

He captioned the post on Instagram with, “Let me do something to break the internet down again. Something for you folks. Wat your heart out with envy (sic).”

How did the Internet react? 

Back in January 2019, a special court declared Vijay Mallya a Fugitive Economic Offender under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. He’s been accused of skipping out on big loan payments and money laundering, and he left India in March 2016.

Lalit Modi took off from India in 2010 after a storm of accusations—tax evasion, money laundering, and shady deals around the IPL. The Enforcement Directorate says he rigged the process for awarding IPL broadcast rights in 2009, allegedly pocketing a kickback of over 125 crores. 

First published on: Dec 23, 2025 9:00 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Tags: Lalit Modilatest india newslatest viral videovijay mallya

