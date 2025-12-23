LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Lalit Modi bangladesh donald trump India Bangladesh tensions Horrific Miami car crash Greta Thunberg asim munir FBI Lalit Modi bangladesh donald trump India Bangladesh tensions Horrific Miami car crash Greta Thunberg asim munir FBI Lalit Modi bangladesh donald trump India Bangladesh tensions Horrific Miami car crash Greta Thunberg asim munir FBI Lalit Modi bangladesh donald trump India Bangladesh tensions Horrific Miami car crash Greta Thunberg asim munir FBI
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Lalit Modi bangladesh donald trump India Bangladesh tensions Horrific Miami car crash Greta Thunberg asim munir FBI Lalit Modi bangladesh donald trump India Bangladesh tensions Horrific Miami car crash Greta Thunberg asim munir FBI Lalit Modi bangladesh donald trump India Bangladesh tensions Horrific Miami car crash Greta Thunberg asim munir FBI Lalit Modi bangladesh donald trump India Bangladesh tensions Horrific Miami car crash Greta Thunberg asim munir FBI
LIVE TV
Home > Business > ITR Delay: Income Tax Refund on Hold? Why Taxpayers Are Getting Alerts For AY 2025–26

ITR Delay: Income Tax Refund on Hold? Why Taxpayers Are Getting Alerts For AY 2025–26

ITR Delay: The Income Tax Department has put several AY 2025–26 refunds on hold after flagging ITR discrepancies, urging taxpayers to verify details and file corrections before the December 31 deadline.

ITR Delay: Income Tax Refund on Hold? Why Taxpayers Are Getting Alerts For AY 2025–26

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: December 23, 2025 22:51:33 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

ITR Delay: Income Tax Refund on Hold? Why Taxpayers Are Getting Alerts For AY 2025–26

The Income Tax Department Alerts Taxpayers In Bulk For AY 2025-26

In case you have received a message via SMS or an email from the Income Tax Department recently, consider yourself not the only one. A large number of taxpayers have been informed that the department’s risk management system has flagged discrepancies in their tax refunds for AY 2025-26, resulting in refunds being put on hold. The communication may be disturbing, especially when the money due to you is being withheld, but it does not necessarily mean that there is a problem.

You Might Be Interested In

Most of the time, it indicates that ITR information such as TDS, income, or deductions is misaligned and still needs clarification. The notification is, in fact, a reminder to re-evaluate your return, correct any mistakes if there are any, and act before the cut-off dates arrive.

What Does An “ITR Refund On Hold” Alert Mean?

The moment you see an “ITR refund on hold” message, it might immediately trigger a series of alarms, but do not panic. The alert is not a signal for an audit or unethical practice. To put it simply, the software has found a discrepancy in your Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) figures or the information mentioned under Section 285, and it is inviting you to have a second look at it.

You Might Be Interested In

Ashok Mehta, the Managing Council Member of The Chamber of Tax Consultants, states that the alert serves as a tool for taxpayers to rectify any discrepancies before the refunds are issued. Look at it as a mild reminder and not as a red flag to re-check your return before the refund amount goes into your bank account.

Why Your Income Tax Refund May Be Put On Hold: Common Mismatches To Watch Out For

Several discrepancies can lead to your income tax refund being put on hold. The most common triggers include:

  • Interest income not declared despite being reflected in the Annual Information Statement (AIS)
  • Capital gains that are missing or incorrectly reported
  • Dividend income not disclosed during ITR filing
  • Large deductions claimed under Sections 80C, 80D, or 80G that do not match the Income Tax Department’s records
  • Claiming HRA deduction without deducting TDS on rent
  • Sudden spikes or inconsistencies in exemptions and deductions compared to previous years

What Happens If You Don’t Fix The Errors Before December 31?

  • December 31 is the final deadline to file a belated or revised return and correct mistakes related to income, deductions, or disclosures.
  • Ignoring the alert does not guarantee immediate action, but it increases the risk of further scrutiny.
  • Your case may be selected for limited scrutiny, requiring you to submit additional documents or explanations.
  • A demand notice may be issued if the Income Tax Department has evidence of misreporting.
  • Claims may be disallowed or undisclosed income may be added to your tax liability, resulting in additional tax payable.

(With Inputs)

Also Read: 8th Pay Commission Fear Frenzy Explained: Why Pensioners Need Not Panic…

First published on: Dec 23, 2025 10:49 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: AIS mismatchAY 2025-26 tax refundIncome Tax Department SMSIncome Tax refund on holdITR refund alertrevised ITR deadlinetax refund delay IndiaTDS mismatch

RELATED News

Income Tax Refunds Delayed for Many Taxpayers: Read to Know More

Gujarat’s Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi Inaugurates KP Green Engineering’s Matar Facility

Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality raises over Rs 100 crore from 10 anchor investors ahead of IPO

JJ Fintax Solutions Private Limited (JJTAX) Celebrates 6 Successful Years, Strengthens Its Position with One-Stop Solution App – Uniqey by JJ Tax

Sterling Darjeeling offers guests an immersive opportunity to experience uninterrupted Kanchenjunga views

LATEST NEWS

ITR Delay: Income Tax Refund on Hold? Why Taxpayers Are Getting Alerts For AY 2025–26

The 12th Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest Hasas Officially Opened In Moscow, With Submissions Now Underway

Indian Onion Feels The Heat Of Bangladeshi Crisis, Changing Policies Of The South Asian Neighbours

Bangladesh Interim Government Assures Justice After Dipu Chandra Das’ Tragic Death, Calls It ‘Heinous Criminal Act’

It’s Official! ‘Steve Rogers Will Return’ In Avengers Doomsday As Marvel Drops First Teaser With Chris Evans, But Robert Downey Jr. Still Missing In Action

‘What A Mockery They Have Made’, Says Internet As Lalit Modi And Vijay Mallya Joke About Being ‘Biggest Fugitives Of India’ At A Party, Watch

Caught On CCTV: Maid Drugs Patiala Family Using Sleeping Pills, Homeowner Alerts From Bengaluru To Stop Robbery- Chilling Details Inside

Who Is Eshaan Roshan? Hrithik Roshan Spotted Dancing As A Baraati As Uncle Rajesh Roshan’s Son Gets Married To His Longtime Girlfriend Aishwarya Singh

‘Mamla Dusre Mulk Ka Hai’: TMC’s Shatrughan Sinha Remarks On Hindu Man’s Lynching In Bangladesh Sparks Outrage

Daughter-In-Laws, Young Women From These 15 Villages In Rajasthan Will Not Have Access To Phones With Camera – A Decision Taken By District panchayat

ITR Delay: Income Tax Refund on Hold? Why Taxpayers Are Getting Alerts For AY 2025–26

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

ITR Delay: Income Tax Refund on Hold? Why Taxpayers Are Getting Alerts For AY 2025–26

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

ITR Delay: Income Tax Refund on Hold? Why Taxpayers Are Getting Alerts For AY 2025–26
ITR Delay: Income Tax Refund on Hold? Why Taxpayers Are Getting Alerts For AY 2025–26
ITR Delay: Income Tax Refund on Hold? Why Taxpayers Are Getting Alerts For AY 2025–26
ITR Delay: Income Tax Refund on Hold? Why Taxpayers Are Getting Alerts For AY 2025–26

QUICK LINKS