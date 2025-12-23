8th Pay Commission Fear Frenzy Explained: Why Pensioners Need Not Panic

One of the viral messages recently sent alarm bells ringing after alleging the abolition of major retirement benefits for central government pensioners under the Finance Act 2025. The rumour claimed that DA increases would cease, Pay Commission revisions would disappear, and pensioners would be excluded from the 8th Pay Commission altogether. Naturally, it did not take long to reach a wider audience, as nothing spreads faster than bad news, especially when it concerns monthly income.

PIB Fact Check, however, stepped in to burst the bubble. The government’s official fact-checking unit categorically stated that these allegations are completely false. No benefits related to Dearness Allowance (DA), Dearness Relief (DR), or Pay Commission revisions have been withdrawn. Pensioners continue to receive the same benefits as before.

The government has also reminded citizens of a basic survival rule in the digital era: don’t believe everything that lands in your inbox. When it comes to pensions and policies, official notifications matter, not forwarded messages. In short, the panic was loud, but the reality remains calm and unchanged.

FAQs: Pension Benefits & the 8th Pay Commission Explained

Q1. Will central government pensioners continue to receive pension revisions?

Yes. Pensioners will continue to get future pension revisions based on the recommendations of upcoming Pay Commissions.

Q2. Will Dearness Relief (DR) hikes still be given?

Absolutely. DR will continue to increase twice a year, in January and July, to help pensioners cope with inflation.

Q3. What caused the confusion about pension benefits?

The confusion arose from a limited amendment to the CCS (Pension) Rules, 2021, which was misinterpreted on social media.

Q4. Which rule was amended?

The amendment was made to Rule 37 of the CCS (Pension) Rules.

Q5. Does this rule change affect all pensioners?

No. The change does not affect regular pensioners.

Q6. Who does the amendment apply to?

It applies only to employees dismissed for serious misconduct after being absorbed into a PSU.

Bottom Line:

No pension benefits have been withdrawn. Pensioners can rely on official updates and ignore viral rumours.

(With Inputs)

Also Read: Former Punjab IPS Officer Amar Singh Chahal Shoots Himself In Patiala, Condition…