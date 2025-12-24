LIVE TV
Home > Sports > India Women Take 2-0 Series Lead With Dominant Win Over Sri Lanka In 2nd T20I At Visakhapatnam

India Women Take 2-0 Series Lead With Dominant Win Over Sri Lanka In 2nd T20I At Visakhapatnam

India Women crushed Sri Lanka Women by seven wickets in the 2nd T20I at Visakhapatnam. Shafali Verma’s unbeaten 69 and tight spin bowling powered India to a 2-0 series lead.

2nd T20I at Visakhapatnam
2nd T20I at Visakhapatnam

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: December 24, 2025 00:27:49 IST

India Women Take 2-0 Series Lead With Dominant Win Over Sri Lanka In 2nd T20I At Visakhapatnam

India Women Cruise to Seven-Wicket Win Over Sri Lanka

India Women made it look easy in the second T20I at Visakhapatnam, chasing down a modest 129 with 49 balls to spare!
The star of the show? Shafali Verma, smashing an explosive unbeaten 69 off just 34 balls, sending the crowd into a frenzy. But it wasn’t just the batters, India’s spin trio weaved their magic, strangling Sri Lanka to a below-par 128/9. With this dominant performance, India now leads the five-match series 2-0. Fans, grab your popcorn: with Shafali in this form, the remaining matches promise fireworks, and India looks unstoppable!

Indian Women Spinners Strangle Sri Lanka to 128/9 in 2nd T20I at Visakhapatnam

  • India captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and elected to field first at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium.

  • Kranti Gaud dismissed Vishmi Gunaratne in the first over, giving Sri Lanka an early setback.

  • Chamari Athapaththu scored 31 off 24 balls before being dismissed by Sneh Rana.

  • Indian spinners dominated, exploiting the slow pitch expertly.

  • Shree Charani and Vaishnavi Sharma claimed two wickets each (2/23 and 2/32).

  • Hasini Perera (22) and Harshitha Samarawickrama (33) added 44 runs for the third wicket.

  • Charani dismissed Perera caught and bowled in the 13th over.

  • India’s spin trio bowled 12 overs for 5/66, maintaining tight control.

  • Sri Lanka finished at 128/9, hitting only 11 fours and 2 sixes.

Game On The Horizon: Third T20I Clash

India is going to Thiruvananthapuram on Friday, December 27, for the third T20I, aiming to continue their winning streak. Shafali Verma is in fantastic form, and the spinners are causing trouble, so the audience can expect lots of fun, sixes, and solid bowling, once again, a very exciting fight under the Kerala stars!

Shafali Verma Blazes India To Victory In 2nd T20I vs Sri Lanka

In pursuit of 129 runs, India had a shaky start as Smriti Mandhana was dismissed for 14 runs. But then came Shafali Verma, who was in the mood to smash! She scored 36 runs in just 19 balls during the first six overs, bringing the total to 68/1. Meanwhile, Jemimah Rodrigues at number three also contributed, forming a 58-run partnership from 28 balls and adding 26 runs in the form of boundaries and a six.

Later, Shafali took only 27 balls to reach her 12th T20I fifty and finished with an astonishing 69 not out off 34 balls, including 11 fours and a six. India reached the target in just 11.5 overs at 129/3, breaking records and making the crowd go wild!

(With Inputs)

Also Read: Why Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma’s Vijay Hazare Trophy Matches Won’t Be…

First published on: Dec 24, 2025 12:27 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.

Tags: 2nd T20I resultharmanpreet kaurindia vs sri lankaIndia Women CricketIndian spinnersjemimah rodriguesShafali Vermasmriti mandhanaSri Lanka Women cricketT20Ivisakhapatnam

India Women Take 2-0 Series Lead With Dominant Win Over Sri Lanka In 2nd T20I At Visakhapatnam

