Why Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma’s Vijay Hazare Trophy Matches Won’t Be Telecast Or Streamed? Catch All The LIVE Action Here

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are finally back on the field this Wednesday, December 24, for the 2025-26 Vijay Hazare Trophy. Rohit lines up for Mumbai, Kohli for Delhi.

But here’s the kicker: fans won’t get to watch them play on TV or through any streaming service.

Why Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma’s VHT Matches Won’t Be Streamed Or Televised

Both superstars are set for the first two matches with their respective domestic teams. On opening day, Mumbai plays Sikkim at Jaipur’s Sawai Mansingh Stadium, while Delhi faces Andhra Pradesh at the Centre of Excellence.

Then on December 26, Mumbai takes on Uttarakhand at Anantham Stadium, and Delhi meets Gujarat at COE.

And it’s not just Kohli, Delhi’s got Rishabh Pant back as captain for these two games.

So, why can’t you watch these matches anywhere? Well, the VHT puts all 38 teams in action at the same time, with 19 matches happening together on one day. The BCCI only broadcasts a handful, just like they do for the Ranji Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

This year, there are TV facilities at only two venues: the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot. Only matches on the main ground at these venues get broadcast. Anything on the secondary ground, nothing.

Since Mumbai’s matches are in Jaipur and Delhi’s in Bengaluru, there’s no broadcast or streaming for either team.

Here’s what you can actually watch:

Ahmedabad:

Dec 24: Puducherry vs Tamil Nadu

Dec 26: Jharkhand vs Rajasthan

Dec 29: Kerala vs Madhya Pradesh

Dec 31: Jharkhand vs Tamil Nadu

Jan 3: Karnataka vs Tripura

Jan 6: Kerala vs Puducherry

Jan 8: Karnataka vs Madhya Pradesh

Rajkot:

Dec 24: Hyderabad vs Uttar Pradesh

Dec 26: Assam vs Jammu & Kashmir

Dec 29: Bengal vs Chandigarh

Dec 31: Assam vs Uttar Pradesh

Jan 3: Baroda vs Vidarbha

Jan 6: Bengal vs Hyderabad

Jan 8: Baroda vs Chandigarh

Earlier this year, Delhi’s Ranji match against Railways wasn’t supposed to be televised, but once Kohli’s name showed up, they changed their minds at the last minute. So who knows, maybe BCCI will do the same here, especially since so many people want to watch Rohit and Kohli.

Also, the knockout matches will be held at the COE, so those will be televised later in the tournament.

If you’re in Jaipur, you can actually go to the stadium and catch Rohit live. Bengaluru fans aren’t so lucky with the match getting moved from Chinnaswamy Stadium to the COE.

And just to put it in perspective, Rohit’s playing VHT for the first time since 2018. Kohli? He hasn’t played since 2010. That’s a 15-year gap. You can still follow both games with live score updates on NewsX.

