LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
entertainment news donald trump Arun Srinivas Subramanian AADHAAR Army Salute Cough Syrup Death 15 Indian Jets entertainment news donald trump Arun Srinivas Subramanian AADHAAR Army Salute Cough Syrup Death 15 Indian Jets entertainment news donald trump Arun Srinivas Subramanian AADHAAR Army Salute Cough Syrup Death 15 Indian Jets entertainment news donald trump Arun Srinivas Subramanian AADHAAR Army Salute Cough Syrup Death 15 Indian Jets
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
entertainment news donald trump Arun Srinivas Subramanian AADHAAR Army Salute Cough Syrup Death 15 Indian Jets entertainment news donald trump Arun Srinivas Subramanian AADHAAR Army Salute Cough Syrup Death 15 Indian Jets entertainment news donald trump Arun Srinivas Subramanian AADHAAR Army Salute Cough Syrup Death 15 Indian Jets entertainment news donald trump Arun Srinivas Subramanian AADHAAR Army Salute Cough Syrup Death 15 Indian Jets
LIVE TV
Home > Space and Science > Are poor sleep habits making your brain age faster?

Are poor sleep habits making your brain age faster?

Are poor sleep habits making your brain age faster?

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 3, 2025 22:58:10 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Are poor sleep habits making your brain age faster?

Washington (dpa) – A large new study shows that poor sleep habits may make the brain look physically older than about a year on average. For the study, researchers examined brain scans and sleep patterns of more than 27,000 middle-aged and older adults in the UK. The study, published in eBioMedicine, used advanced brain imaging and artificial intelligence to estimate 'brain age' based on over 1,000 brain features. Meanwhile, to measure sleep quality, the researchers looked at five factors – whether someone is a morning or night person, how many hours they sleep (with seven to eight considered best), whether they have insomnia, whether they snore, and whether they feel very sleepy during the day. Based on these traits, they gave each person a 'sleep score.' People with four or five healthy sleep traits were considered good sleepers, those with two to three were intermediate, and those with zero or one were poor sleepers. Only 41% of participants were classified as good sleepers, more than half fell into the intermediate group, and about 3% had poor sleep. For every one-point drop in sleep score, the gap between brain age and actual age widened by about half a year. Being a night owl, sleeping too much or too little, and snoring showed the strongest links to older-looking brains. However, the encouraging news is that sleep habits can be improved. Keeping a regular sleep schedule, avoiding caffeine, alcohol, and screens before bedtime, and creating a quiet, dark sleep environment can all help improve sleep quality and protect brain health. The following information is not intended for publication dpa yyfx n1 coh

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 3, 2025 10:58 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Ban phones after dinner and your teen will sleep better, study shows
Study: Indoor wood burners cause damage similar to cigarette smoke
Five signs of your child has a junk food addiction – and how to help
1,000 pyramids a second: Planet spotted growing at record speed
Is working from home killing your career? Here's how to stay visible

LATEST NEWS

ISRAELI PRIME MINISTER'S OFFICE SAYS ISRAEL IS PREPARING FOR 'IMMEDIATE IMPLEMENTATION' OF FIRST STAGE OF TRUMP'S GAZA PLAN FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE OF ALL HOSTAGES FOLLOWING HAMAS RESPONSE – ISRAELI MEDIA
George Clooney says Trump should create incentives, not tariffs, for movie industry
AI chip firm Cerebras files to withdraw highly anticipated US listing
Donald Trump Trusts Hamas Peace Deal, Directs Netanyahu To Halt Gaza Bombings, People Ask Where Is US President’s Nobel Peace Prize
IMF'S GEORGIEVA ON SENEGAL: FORMAL NEGOTIATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BEGIN DURING THE IMF-WORLD BANK ANNUAL MEETINGS IN MID OCTOBER
Sean Combs Verdict: What Was Diddy’s Sentence? Judge Arun Subramanian Jails Music Mogul For Abuse, Trafficking
Hamas Accepts Donald Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan With Caveats, Here’s What They Agreed To And What They Didn’t
Hamas Partially Accepts Donald Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan, Thanks Arab Muslim Leaders, Agrees To…
Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna Engaged? Couple’s Net Worth Revealed, Fans Excited, Wedding Rumoured Feb 2026
Diddy Verdict: Sean “Diddy” Combs Breaks Down Crying As Children Make Emotional Plea For Leniency
Are poor sleep habits making your brain age faster?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are poor sleep habits making your brain age faster?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Are poor sleep habits making your brain age faster?
Are poor sleep habits making your brain age faster?
Are poor sleep habits making your brain age faster?
Are poor sleep habits making your brain age faster?

QUICK LINKS