‘Avid bookworm’ who lost vision ‘optimistic’ after help from implant

London (PA Media/dpa) – A woman who described herself as an "avid bookworm" before losing her sight is now able to read again and do crosswords after taking part in a world-first study. Sheila Irvine was one of the UK patients included in a clinical trial to test bionic eye implant PRIMA. The device helps those with geographic atrophy (GA), an advanced stage of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD), to read and write again. A tiny 2mm by 2mm chip was fitted behind Irvine's retina at Moorfields Eye Hospital in London. She now wears augmented-reality glasses with a video camera, which the chip uses to beam information to a pocket computer. The computer processes the information into an electrical signal that is sent to the optical nerve and to the brain. Irvine said she took part in the trial to help people in the future, and can now do crosswords and read the ingredients on tins thanks to the pioneering technology. "I wanted to take part in research to help future generations, and my optician suggested I get in touch with Moorfields," she said. "Before receiving the implant, it was like having two black discs in my eyes, with the outside distorted. I was an avid bookworm, and I wanted that back." Irvine said she felt no pain during the operation, which took place in 2022. "I was nervous, excited, all those things," she added. "There was no pain during the operation, but you're well aware of what's happening. "It's a new way of looking through your eyes, and it was dead exciting when I began seeing a letter. It's not simple learning to read again, but the more hours you put in, the more I pick up." Irvine is now enjoying challenging herself with reading. "The team at Moorfields have given me challenges, like 'look at your prescription,' which is always tiny," she said. "I like challenging myself, trying to look at the little writing on tins, doing crosswords. "It's made a big difference. Reading takes you into another world, I'm definitely more optimistic." Irvine was diagnosed with AMD more than 15 years ago but says she has not let the condition stop her life. She said: "At first, I noticed I couldn't judge things when I was driving – I kept hitting the pavement. I was told I had age-related macular degeneration. "I cried all day long when I sent my driving licence back over 15 years ago, but then I said to myself, 'move on and get on with things'. "I can't see TV very well, but I still have it on in the background. I don't let anything stop me. I've got lots of friends, and I socialise quite a bit, we catch up down the pub."

