Home > Space and Science > GK Quiz: Can You Answer These Tricky Questions Correctly In Just 8 Seconds?

GK Quiz: Can You Answer These Tricky Questions Correctly In Just 8 Seconds?

This GK quiz offers a mix of interesting and challenging questions across multiple subjects. Designed to test awareness and enhance learning, it helps improve memory, critical thinking, and overall knowledge. Whether you’re preparing for exams or just love quizzes, this is a perfect way to engage your brain while having fun.

GK Quiz: Can You Answer These Tricky Questions Correctly In Just 8 Seconds?

Published By: Shubhi
Published: August 29, 2025 14:40:00 IST

General Knowledge (GK) quizzes are a fun way to test your awareness, sharpen your memory, and learn new facts. From history and geography to science and current affairs, these questions challenge your brain and boost confidence. Take this GK quiz and see how many you can answer correctly!

Questions 

  1. Who was the first human to travel into space?

  2. What was the name of India’s first satellite?

  3. Which Indian was the first to travel into space?

  4. What is the full form of ISRO?

  5. Chandrayaan-3 mission of ISRO successfully landed on which part of the Moon?

  6. What is the name of the first man-made satellite launched by the Soviet Union in 1957?

  7. Who is known as the “Missile Man of India”?

  8. What is the name of NASA’s most powerful space telescope launched in December 2021?

  9. Which Indian space observatory was launched in 2015 to study cosmic sources?

  10. Who was the first woman in space?

  11. Mangalyaan is the popular name of which Indian mission?

  12. Which planet has the largest number of moons?

Answer Bank

  1. Yuri Gagarin

  2. Aryabhata

  3. Rakesh Sharma

  4. Indian Space Research Organisation

  5. South Pole region of the Moon

  6. Sputnik 1

  7. Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam

  8. James Webb Space Telescope

  9. ASTROSAT

  10. Valentina Tereshkova

  11. Mars Orbiter Mission (Mangalyaan)

  12. Saturn

GK Quiz: Can You Answer These Tricky Questions Correctly In Just 8 Seconds?

GK Quiz: Can You Answer These Tricky Questions Correctly In Just 8 Seconds?

GK Quiz: Can You Answer These Tricky Questions Correctly In Just 8 Seconds?
GK Quiz: Can You Answer These Tricky Questions Correctly In Just 8 Seconds?
GK Quiz: Can You Answer These Tricky Questions Correctly In Just 8 Seconds?
GK Quiz: Can You Answer These Tricky Questions Correctly In Just 8 Seconds?

