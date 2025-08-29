GK Quiz: Can You Answer These Tricky Questions Correctly In Just 8 Seconds?

General Knowledge (GK) quizzes are a fun way to test your awareness, sharpen your memory, and learn new facts. From history and geography to science and current affairs, these questions challenge your brain and boost confidence. Take this GK quiz and see how many you can answer correctly!

Who was the first human to travel into space?

What was the name of India’s first satellite?

Which Indian was the first to travel into space?

What is the full form of ISRO?

Chandrayaan-3 mission of ISRO successfully landed on which part of the Moon?

What is the name of the first man-made satellite launched by the Soviet Union in 1957?

Who is known as the “Missile Man of India”?

What is the name of NASA’s most powerful space telescope launched in December 2021?

Which Indian space observatory was launched in 2015 to study cosmic sources?

Who was the first woman in space?

Mangalyaan is the popular name of which Indian mission?