Home > Space and Science > Health care's carbon footprint: Inhalers causing greenhouse emissions

Health care's carbon footprint: Inhalers causing greenhouse emissions

Health care's carbon footprint: Inhalers causing greenhouse emissions

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 7, 2025 20:29:02 IST

Health care's carbon footprint: Inhalers causing greenhouse emissions

Over the past decade, the use of inhalers has generated the same amount of emissions in the US as around half a million petrol or diesel cars, according to researchers who describe much of this everyday asthma medication as a significant source of greenhouse gas emissions. As governments around the world seek ways to drive down the emissions causing climate change, a team at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), is calling for health care systems to shift away from common inhalers with high emissions. "Inhalers add to the growing carbon footprint of the US health care system," said William Feldman, a pulmonologist and health services researcher at UCLA's David Geffen School of Medicine. Metered-dose inhalers are "the most harmful" as they contain propellants similar to those used in aerosol sprays, according to the team, which said some 1.6 billion inhalers were dispensed in the US between 2014 and 2024. "Other types of inhalers, which include dry inhalers and soft powder mist inhalers, are less harmful to the environment as they deliver medication to the lungs without the need for propellants," the researchers said. Published by the American Medical Association, the study was based in part on inhaler prescription data, according to the researchers. The team's estimates for emissions were generated by using what they said were validated academic studies and "analyzed by drug type, device type, propellant type, therapeutic class, branded status, manufacturer, payer and pharmacy benefit manager."

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 7, 2025 8:29 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Health care's carbon footprint: Inhalers causing greenhouse emissions

Health care's carbon footprint: Inhalers causing greenhouse emissions

Health care's carbon footprint: Inhalers causing greenhouse emissions
Health care's carbon footprint: Inhalers causing greenhouse emissions
Health care's carbon footprint: Inhalers causing greenhouse emissions
Health care's carbon footprint: Inhalers causing greenhouse emissions

