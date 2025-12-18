How New Nasa Chief Jared Isaacman Plans To Beat ‘ Biggest Rival’ China In Race To The Moon

Jared Isaacman, billionaire entrepreneur and a future NASA chief, struck a confident tone during a Senate hearing this week, asserting that the United States will not lose the race back to the Moon. He said America would return to the lunar surface ahead of its biggest rival and emphasized that the mission would focus on establishing a long-term, sustainable presence.

He said, “The United States will return to the Moon before our greatest rival. “And this time, we’ll build a lasting presence there.”



US Senate Confirms Jared Isaacman as New NASA Chief

The US Senate has cleared the appointment of billionaire investor Jared Isaacman as the new head of NASA, bringing an end to a rare and winding nomination process in which President Donald Trump initially named him, withdrew the nomination, and later put him forward again.

At 42, Isaacman, an amateur jet pilot and the first private citizen to perform a spacewalk, becomes the first NASA administrator in decades to come from outside the government.

His leadership is expected to be judged largely on a key goal: whether the United States can return astronauts to the Moon before China. Trump has repeatedly stressed plans for a permanent lunar base, aimed at resource extraction and serving as a launchpad for future missions to Mars.

The Senate confirmed Isaacman’s appointment on Wednesday with a decisive 67-30 vote.

Can Isaacman Steer NASA Back to the Moon Before China Gets There?

Jared Isaacman has reiterated his core pledges to reassert America’s dominance in space, safeguard scientific research, and strengthen partnerships with the private sector to keep NASA globally competitive.

However, a notable shift has emerged. Unlike his first hearing, which was largely centered on Mars, the discussion this time focused firmly on the Moon. The change reflects growing concern among experts that China’s rapidly advancing lunar programme could overtake the United States and land its astronauts first.

NASA’s Artemis III mission, heavily dependent on SpaceX’s Starship, remains challenged by technical issues and timeline delays, intensifying the pressure on the agency.