LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ali khamenei death ayatollah ali khamenei Iran US War ali khamenei died khamenei abrar-ahmed Blood Moon Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit ali khamenei death ayatollah ali khamenei Iran US War ali khamenei died khamenei abrar-ahmed Blood Moon Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit ali khamenei death ayatollah ali khamenei Iran US War ali khamenei died khamenei abrar-ahmed Blood Moon Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit ali khamenei death ayatollah ali khamenei Iran US War ali khamenei died khamenei abrar-ahmed Blood Moon Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ali khamenei death ayatollah ali khamenei Iran US War ali khamenei died khamenei abrar-ahmed Blood Moon Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit ali khamenei death ayatollah ali khamenei Iran US War ali khamenei died khamenei abrar-ahmed Blood Moon Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit ali khamenei death ayatollah ali khamenei Iran US War ali khamenei died khamenei abrar-ahmed Blood Moon Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit ali khamenei death ayatollah ali khamenei Iran US War ali khamenei died khamenei abrar-ahmed Blood Moon Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit
LIVE TV
Home > Space and Science > Lunar Eclipse 2026 In India: Chandra Grahan Aligns With Holika Dahan- Check Date, Time, Sutak Period, Visibility And Impact

Lunar Eclipse 2026 In India: Chandra Grahan Aligns With Holika Dahan- Check Date, Time, Sutak Period, Visibility And Impact

Lunar Eclipse 2026 aligns with Holika Dahan on March 3; check timings, Sutak period, visibility and astrological impact in India.

Lunar Eclipse 2026 aligns with Holika Dahan on March 3. (Photo: Canva)
Lunar Eclipse 2026 aligns with Holika Dahan on March 3. (Photo: Canva)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: March 1, 2026 18:10:54 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Lunar Eclipse 2026 In India: Chandra Grahan Aligns With Holika Dahan- Check Date, Time, Sutak Period, Visibility And Impact

India will witness the year’s first lunar eclipse on March 3, 2026 a celestial event that coincides with the culturally significant evening of Holika Dahan. The rare alignment of Chandra Grahan with Holika Dahan has drawn attention from astronomers, astrologers and devotees alike, as science and tradition converge on the same day.

The eclipse will be visible across most parts of India, making it both an astronomical spectacle and a spiritually observed occasion.

Lunar Eclipse 2026: Date and Time in India

According to Indian Standard Time (IST), the eclipse will begin at 3:20 PM and conclude at 6:47 PM, lasting approximately 3 hours and 27 minutes.

You Might Be Interested In

  • Date: March 3, 2026 (Tuesday)

  • Eclipse Window (IST): 3:20 PM to 6:47 PM

  • Maximum Eclipse Time: 6:33 PM to 6:40 PM

Astronomically, a lunar eclipse occurs when Earth moves between the Sun and the Moon, casting its shadow on the lunar surface. This particular event is expected to reach its peak shortly before moonrise in several Indian cities, meaning visibility may vary slightly depending on location.

Sutak Period: When Does It Begin?

Since the eclipse will be visible in India, the traditional Sutak Kaal will be observed. The Sutak period begins nine hours before the eclipse, placing its start at 6:20 AM on March 3.

During this spiritually sensitive window:

  • Religious ceremonies are generally postponed

  • Temples in many regions remain closed

  • Cooking fresh food is often avoided

  • Devotees refrain from conducting auspicious activities

Many people instead choose to chant prayers, meditate or maintain silence. Pregnant women, children and the elderly are traditionally advised to exercise extra caution during this period.

Where Will the Lunar Eclipse Be Visible?

Most parts of India are expected to witness the eclipse, though visibility may differ regionally. In several cities, the phenomenon will be visible around or shortly after moonrise.

However, parts of the Northeast and regions such as the Andaman and Nicobar Islands may experience limited visibility during the initial phase. Beyond India, observers in Eastern Asia, Australia, the Pacific region and parts of the Americas are also expected to see the eclipse.

Astrological Significance: Eclipse in Singh Rashi

Astrologically, the eclipse takes place in Singh Rashi (Leo) under Purva Phalguni Nakshatra. In Vedic belief, the Moon governs emotions, intuition and mental balance. An eclipse in Leo is said to amplify themes of leadership, self-expression and emotional awareness.

Many followers of astrology believe this alignment encourages reflection and mindful action, especially during eclipse hours.

Numerology Impact: Who May Feel It Most?

In numerology, the Moon corresponds to the number 2 and is associated with emotional energy and subconscious patterns. This eclipse is believed to heighten emotional sensitivity and reveal hidden truths.

Life Path Numbers 2, 7 and 9 are expected to feel the effects more strongly, while Numbers 4 and 8 are advised to avoid impulsive decisions, particularly in financial or professional matters.

Energetically sensitive individuals may notice emotional shifts 12 to 24 hours before and after the eclipse. Experts suggest avoiding risky investments or ego-driven decisions during this time.

Holika Dahan and Eclipse: Balancing Rituals and Celestial Timing

With Holi celebrations beginning with Holika Dahan on the same evening, families across India are likely to plan rituals carefully. Since Sutak Kaal restrictions apply until the eclipse concludes, auspicious activities traditionally resume only after 6:47 PM, once the Moon’s energy is believed to stabilise.

The alignment of Holika Dahan symbolising the victory of good over evil with a lunar eclipse adds deeper symbolic meaning for many believers.

A Rare Celestial and Cultural Moment

Whether viewed through a scientific lens or a spiritual one, Lunar Eclipse 2026 stands out as more than just a shadow crossing the Moon. It brings together astronomy, tradition and personal introspection on a single evening.

For some, it will be a spectacular sky event. For others, it marks a moment of reflection, release and renewal making March 3, 2026, a day of rare cosmic and cultural significance in India.

ALSO READ: Is Artemis 2 Delayed Again? NASA Chief Suddenly Ruled Out March Moon Mission Due to THIS Major Reason — Here’s What We Know So Far

First published on: Mar 1, 2026 6:10 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: chandra grahanChandra Grahan 2026Chandra Grahan timeHolika Dahanlunar eclipselunar eclipse 2026Lunar Eclipse dateLunar Eclipse time

RELATED News

NASA Artemis II Launch Set for This Date: Humans Set for Historic Moon Flyby in First Deep Space Mission Beyond Earth in 50 Years

Thousands Of ‘City-Killer’ Asteroids Could Strike Earth Without Warning, No System To Stop Them Yet, Warns Top NASA Official

Surya Grahan 2026 On Feb 17: Moon To Cover 96% Sun During 4+ Hour Long Solar Eclipse, Will Sutak Apply In India? Check Timings, Rules, Health Risks

Elon Musk’s SpaceX, NASA Launch Crew-12 To ISS For Valentine’s Day Docking After Crew-11’s Early Return To Earth-Check Mission And Astronaut Details

Planet Parade 2026: Six Planets To Light Up February Nights – When and How to Watch, Full Viewing Guide For The Celestial Event

LATEST NEWS

Holi School Holiday 2026: Schools To Remain Closed In UP, Delhi, And Bihar; Check State-Wise Updates

When Will Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Funeral Take Place? Iran Mourns Supreme Leader’s Death As Thousands Gather In Tehran’s Enghelab Square

Lunar Eclipse 2026 In India: Chandra Grahan Aligns With Holika Dahan- Check Date, Time, Sutak Period, Visibility And Impact

Alyssa Healy Scripts History In Her Farewell Match, Mitchell Starc’s Emotional Reaction Goes Viral – WATCH

‘They Get Their Own Reports Made Up’ – Pakistani Players Accused of Faking Injuries

Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: 7-Year-Old Girl Dies After Falling Through A Hole In A Dilapidated School Bus, Gets Crushed Under Wheels, Leaves Brother Traumatised

Gold Rates, March 2: What To Expect Tomorrow Amid Middle East Crisis After Iran’s Ali Khamenei’s Death In US-Israel Strike | Check Latest Prices In India

Mass Shooting In Austin On West 6th Street Leaves 3 Dead, 20 Injured; Suspect Fatally Shot By Police In Nightlife District

Weekly Horoscope for March 2–8: Love Feels Comfortable, Money Decisions Are Clearer — A Quick Sneak Peek into Your Complete Week

Central Bank of India Vacancy 2026: Online Application Link, Eligibility, And Dates

Lunar Eclipse 2026 In India: Chandra Grahan Aligns With Holika Dahan- Check Date, Time, Sutak Period, Visibility And Impact

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Lunar Eclipse 2026 In India: Chandra Grahan Aligns With Holika Dahan- Check Date, Time, Sutak Period, Visibility And Impact

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Lunar Eclipse 2026 In India: Chandra Grahan Aligns With Holika Dahan- Check Date, Time, Sutak Period, Visibility And Impact
Lunar Eclipse 2026 In India: Chandra Grahan Aligns With Holika Dahan- Check Date, Time, Sutak Period, Visibility And Impact
Lunar Eclipse 2026 In India: Chandra Grahan Aligns With Holika Dahan- Check Date, Time, Sutak Period, Visibility And Impact
Lunar Eclipse 2026 In India: Chandra Grahan Aligns With Holika Dahan- Check Date, Time, Sutak Period, Visibility And Impact

QUICK LINKS