Home > Space and Science > Is Artemis 2 Delayed Again? NASA Chief Suddenly Ruled Out March Moon Mission Due to THIS Major Reason — Here’s What We Know So Far

Is Artemis 2 Delayed Again? NASA Chief Suddenly Ruled Out March Moon Mission Due to THIS Major Reason — Here’s What We Know So Far

NASA’s long-awaited return to deep space has hit another unexpected pause. Just weeks after signalling that Artemis 2 could launch as early as March, the space agency’s leadership abruptly ruled out the upcoming window- raising fresh questions about the timeline for the first crewed lunar flyby mission in more than five decades.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: February 22, 2026 01:48:59 IST

Is Artemis 2 Delayed Again? NASA Chief Suddenly Ruled Out March Moon Mission Due to THIS Major Reason — Here’s What We Know So Far

NASA’s long-awaited return to deep space has hit another unexpected pause. Just weeks after signalling that Artemis 2 could launch as early as March, the space agency’s leadership abruptly ruled out the upcoming window- raising fresh questions about the timeline for the first crewed lunar flyby mission in more than five decades. 

The sudden announcement has sparked speculation about what prompted the decision and whether it signals a minor setback or a larger hurdle for the ambitious Moon programme. Here’s what we know so far about the NASA Moon Mission delay. 

Why NASA Moon Mission Delayed? 

NASA chief Jared Isaacman on Saturday ruled out a March launch for Artemis 2, the first crewed mission to orbit the Moon in more than 50 years, pointing to theechnical concerns. 

Engineers detected an issue involving helium flow to the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, which Isaacman said would remove the March launch window from consideration in a post on X. 

“I understand people are disappointed by this development. That disappointment is felt most by the team at NASA, who have been working tirelessly to prepare for this great endeavour,” Isaacman said.

He added, “During the 1960s, when NASA achieved what most thought was impossible, and what has never been repeated since, there were many setbacks.”

What is the aim of NASA Moon Mission?

 Artemis 2 is designed as a 10-day mission that will carry three American astronauts and one Canadian on a voyage around the Moon. The flight is viewed as a crucial milestone in NASA’s broader effort to return humans to the lunar surface- an objective first outlined during Donald Trump’s initial term. 

NASA has previously identified March 6 as the earliest potential launch date. The renewed push to reach the Moon comes amid intensifying competition from China, which is aiming to send its own crewed mission to the lunar surface by 2030. Beijing plans to launch the uncrewed Chang’e 7 mission in 2026 to explore the Moon’s south pole, while tests of its Mengzhou crewed spacecraft are expected this year.

Despite earlier signals that Artemis 2 could lift off as soon as February, the programme has encountered multiple setbacks. Its predecessor, Artemis 1, finally launched in November 2022 after a series of delays.

