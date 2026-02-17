LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Asian markets today accident fatal-shooting Ameesha Patel blackmail allegations india news Indian Cricket News Assam Chief Minister Azamgarh female dancer assault Asian markets today accident fatal-shooting Ameesha Patel blackmail allegations india news Indian Cricket News Assam Chief Minister Azamgarh female dancer assault Asian markets today accident fatal-shooting Ameesha Patel blackmail allegations india news Indian Cricket News Assam Chief Minister Azamgarh female dancer assault Asian markets today accident fatal-shooting Ameesha Patel blackmail allegations india news Indian Cricket News Assam Chief Minister Azamgarh female dancer assault
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Asian markets today accident fatal-shooting Ameesha Patel blackmail allegations india news Indian Cricket News Assam Chief Minister Azamgarh female dancer assault Asian markets today accident fatal-shooting Ameesha Patel blackmail allegations india news Indian Cricket News Assam Chief Minister Azamgarh female dancer assault Asian markets today accident fatal-shooting Ameesha Patel blackmail allegations india news Indian Cricket News Assam Chief Minister Azamgarh female dancer assault Asian markets today accident fatal-shooting Ameesha Patel blackmail allegations india news Indian Cricket News Assam Chief Minister Azamgarh female dancer assault
LIVE TV
Home > Space and Science > Surya Grahan 2026 On Feb 17: Moon To Cover 96% Sun During 4+ Hour Long Solar Eclipse, Will Sutak Apply In India? Check Timings, Rules, Health Risks

Surya Grahan 2026 On Feb 17: Moon To Cover 96% Sun During 4+ Hour Long Solar Eclipse, Will Sutak Apply In India? Check Timings, Rules, Health Risks

The first solar eclipse of 2026, an annular or “kankan” Surya Grahan, will occur on February 17, with the Moon covering about 96% of the Sun to create a striking ring-of-fire effect. Despite lasting over four hours, the celestial event will not be visible from India, meaning religious restrictions like Sutak will not apply. Here’s a complete guide covering timings, visibility zones, traditional beliefs, and scientific health facts.

Surya Grahan 2026 on Feb 17: Check India timings, Sutak rules, visibility countries, traditions, and scientific health risks explained. Photos: X, ANI.
Surya Grahan 2026 on Feb 17: Check India timings, Sutak rules, visibility countries, traditions, and scientific health risks explained. Photos: X, ANI.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: February 17, 2026 08:08:05 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Surya Grahan 2026 On Feb 17: Moon To Cover 96% Sun During 4+ Hour Long Solar Eclipse, Will Sutak Apply In India? Check Timings, Rules, Health Risks

Surya Grahan 2026: The first solar eclipse of 2026 will occur on February 17 and will be an annular, or “kankan,” solar eclipse. During this phenomenon, the Moon is expected to cover nearly 96% of the Sun, leaving a bright ring-like outline visible in the sky. While the celestial event will last for more than four hours, it will not be visible from India. As a result, religious restrictions such as the Sutak period will not apply in the country.

Here is a detailed guide addressing all the key aspects of Surya Grahan 2026.

Solar Eclipse 2026: Date And Timings In India

According to Indian Standard Time (IST), the solar eclipse will begin at 3:26 pm on Tuesday, February 17, and conclude at 7:57 pm, lasting approximately 4 hours and 31 minutes.

You Might Be Interested In

The peak phase of the eclipse is expected between 5:13 pm and 6:11 pm IST.

Also Read: Maha Shivaratri 2026 With Sadhguru: Here’s When And Where To Watch The Isha Foundation Event Live | Full Schedule Inside

Surya Grahan 2026 Sutak Period

In Hindu traditions, the Sutak period associated with eclipses is considered inauspicious, and people avoid performing auspicious activities during this time. For a solar eclipse, Sutak is traditionally believed to begin 12 hours before the start of the eclipse.

Based on the February 17 schedule, the Sutak period would begin at 4:26 am and continue until the eclipse ends in the evening.

However, an important clarification applies in this case.

Will The Solar Eclipse Be Visible In India?

No. The annular solar eclipse on February 17 will not be visible in India.

The event will instead be observable from parts of southern Africa, Antarctica, and South America. Countries including Zimbabwe, Zambia, Tanzania, Namibia, Mauritius, Botswana, Mozambique, Argentina, and Chile fall within the visibility zone.

Traditional Practices: What People Avoid During An Solar Eclipse

Based on traditional beliefs:

Worship is usually avoided during the eclipse period.

Idols are not touched and auspicious activities are postponed.

Cooking or eating food is avoided.

Pregnant women, children and elderly individuals are often advised to remain indoors.

If the eclipse is considered inauspicious, some people chant mantras dedicated to the Sun or Lord Shiva. Reciting the Guru Mantra or Vishnu Sahasranama is also believed to be beneficial.

Surya Grahan 2026: What Are The Real Health Risks?

From a scientific perspective, there are no hidden or delayed health effects associated with a solar eclipse. The Sun does not emit extra radiation during an eclipse, and there is no impact on blood, digestion, pregnancy or immunity.

The only real medical risk is solar retinopathy, an eye injury caused by looking directly at the Sun. During an eclipse, people may stare longer than usual because the brightness appears reduced, which can damage the retina without immediate pain.

Pregnant Women And Children During Surya Grahan 2026:

There is no medical evidence linking solar eclipses to pregnancy complications. Advice such as staying indoors or avoiding food and travel during Surya Grahan is rooted in tradition rather than science.

Children, however, require extra supervision because they may attempt to look at the Sun out of curiosity. Parents should ensure that children do not view the eclipse without certified protective equipment.

People with existing eye conditions are also advised to avoid any direct viewing of the Sun.

Also Read: Solar Eclipse 2026: When Will India Witness The February ‘Ring of Fire’? Check Date And Timing

First published on: Feb 17, 2026 8:08 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Solar Eclipsesolar eclipse 2026Surya GrahanSurya Grahan 2026

RELATED News

Planet Parade 2026: Six Planets To Light Up February Nights – When and How to Watch, Full Viewing Guide For The Celestial Event

Sun Is Angry Again: ISRO Warns Of Strong Radio Blackouts, How Solar Flares Could Impact India’s Satellites, TV Signals And Radars?

NASA Artemis II Launch In Trouble? Here Is What Happened To Historic Moon Mission, ‘Hydogen Fuel Leakage…’

Fueling Nightmare At Kennedy Space Center: NASA Scrambles As Hydrogen Leak Disrupts Artemis II Moon Rocket Test

Sunita Williams: Gujarat-Origin NASA Astronaut Currently On India Tour Retires After 27 Years, 608 Days In Space – A Look At Her Legacy

LATEST NEWS

Who Was Roberta Esposito? Everything To Know About The Rhode Island Ice Rink Shooting Suspect

Phalguna Amavasya 2026: February 16 Or 17? Know The Exact Date, Snan Muhurat, And Daan Timings

What Changed Overnight For Stock Market Investors? Sensex, Nifty Set for Tepid Start Amid Mixed Global Cues

Surya Grahan 2026 On Feb 17: Moon To Cover 96% Sun During 4+ Hour Long Solar Eclipse, Will Sutak Apply In India? Check Timings, Rules, Health Risks

Who Was Sahil Dhaneshra? 23-Year-Old Killed After SUV Hits Bike In Delhi, Accused ‘Making Reels’ Gets Bail, Grieving Mother Seeks Justice

Chhattisgarh Tragedy: Couple Dies By Suicide After Their 21-Year-Old Son’s Death In Road Accident, Four-Page Suicide Note, Video Message Recovered

3 Dead And Three Injured In Pawtucket, Rhode Island Ice Rink Shooting During Youth Hockey Game, CCTV Captures Shocking Moment | Watch

After Rajpal Yadav, Ameesha Patel In Legal Crosshairs As Moradabad Court Issues Non-Bailable Warrant Against ‘Gadar’ Actress In Rs 4.5 Lakh Cheque Bounce Case

French President Emmanuel Macron Arrives In Mumbai For Fourth Visit To India; AI And Defence Ties In Focus

Who Is Piyush Dhamnodiya? MBA Student Accused Of Killing His 24-Year-Old Girlfriend In Indore, Attempted To Summon Her Spirit; Police Reveal Chilling Details

Surya Grahan 2026 On Feb 17: Moon To Cover 96% Sun During 4+ Hour Long Solar Eclipse, Will Sutak Apply In India? Check Timings, Rules, Health Risks

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Surya Grahan 2026 On Feb 17: Moon To Cover 96% Sun During 4+ Hour Long Solar Eclipse, Will Sutak Apply In India? Check Timings, Rules, Health Risks

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Surya Grahan 2026 On Feb 17: Moon To Cover 96% Sun During 4+ Hour Long Solar Eclipse, Will Sutak Apply In India? Check Timings, Rules, Health Risks
Surya Grahan 2026 On Feb 17: Moon To Cover 96% Sun During 4+ Hour Long Solar Eclipse, Will Sutak Apply In India? Check Timings, Rules, Health Risks
Surya Grahan 2026 On Feb 17: Moon To Cover 96% Sun During 4+ Hour Long Solar Eclipse, Will Sutak Apply In India? Check Timings, Rules, Health Risks
Surya Grahan 2026 On Feb 17: Moon To Cover 96% Sun During 4+ Hour Long Solar Eclipse, Will Sutak Apply In India? Check Timings, Rules, Health Risks

QUICK LINKS