Psilocybin Targets Brain Circuits to Reduce Pain and Depression, Reveals Penn Study

Psilocybin Targets Brain Circuits to Reduce Pain and Depression, Reveals Penn Study

Researchers at Penn Medicine's Perelman School of Medicine have discovered that psilocybin, the active compound in psychedelic mushrooms, targets specific brain circuits to provide relief from chronic pain and depressive symptoms. Using mouse models with nerve injury and inflammation-induced pain, the study showed that a single dose of psilocybin reduced pain sensitivity and anxiety/depression-like behaviors for up to two weeks. The active metabolite psilocin was found to calm overactive neurons in the anterior cingulate cortex, a brain region linked to both pain and emotional processing, while injections into the spinal cord did not have similar effects. Psilocybin acts by modulating serotonin receptors (5-HT2A and 5-HT1A) like a dimmer switch, gently balancing neuronal activity. These findings open avenues for developing non-opioid, non-addictive therapies to alleviate pain and mood disorders. Further research is underway to explore dosing strategies, long-term benefits, and potential applications in other brain circuit disorders such as addiction and PTSD.

Psilocybin Targets Brain Circuits to Reduce Pain and Depression, Reveals Penn Study

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: October 6, 2025 17:11:47 IST

Psilocybin Targets Brain Circuits to Reduce Pain and Depression, Reveals Penn Study

Washington (dpa) – Researchers at the US health centre Penn Medicine have found specific brain circuits are affected by psilocybin, the active compound in certain psychedelic mushrooms, opening new ways to treat pain and mental health issues. The new study, published in Nature Neuroscience by the University of Pennsylvania’s Perelman School of Medicine, sheds light on how this link between chronic pain and depression might be broken. So-called magic mushrooms are known and used recreationally for their psychedelic effects. Even for medicinal purposes, psilocybin remains illegal in most countries, but a growing body of research suggests it has potential therapeutic uses. The Pennsylvania team studied two mouse models of chronic pain – one caused by nerve injury and another by inflammation. These mice also developed behaviors similar to anxiety and depression. Four weeks later, the researchers gave the mice psilocybin. The next day, the animals showed less pain sensitivity and improvements in mood. These benefits lasted for 12 days, until the study ended. To pinpoint where psilocybin worked, the researchers tested its active form, psilocin, by injecting it either into the brain or the spinal nerve. Only brain injections produced pain relief and mood improvements. Further study showed that psilocin calmed overactive neurons in the brain region linked to pain and emotions, bringing their activity down to normal levels. Psilocin works by binding to serotonin receptors. To find out which receptors were responsible, the team blocked two of them. When they did, psilocin no longer relieved pain or improved mood. “This new study offers hope. These findings open the door to developing new, non-opioid, non-addictive therapies, as psilocybin and related psychedelics are not considered addictive,” senior author Joseph Cichon noted. Earlier in 2025, the American Cancer Society published findings of a second phase of tests that showed a “significant” reduction in depression among more than half of participants two years on from receiving a 25-milligram dose of psilocybin. Meanwhile, a 2025 study from the Baylor College of Medicine and Emory University in the US found that the active psychedelic compound could even extend both cellular and organismal lifespans by reducing the hallmarks of ageing in cells. The following information is not intended for publication dpa yyfx coh (The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 6, 2025 5:10 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Psilocybin Targets Brain Circuits to Reduce Pain and Depression, Reveals Penn Study

Psilocybin Targets Brain Circuits to Reduce Pain and Depression, Reveals Penn Study

Psilocybin Targets Brain Circuits to Reduce Pain and Depression, Reveals Penn Study
Psilocybin Targets Brain Circuits to Reduce Pain and Depression, Reveals Penn Study
Psilocybin Targets Brain Circuits to Reduce Pain and Depression, Reveals Penn Study
Psilocybin Targets Brain Circuits to Reduce Pain and Depression, Reveals Penn Study

