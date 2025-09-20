LIVE TV
Home > Space and Science > Mysterious Island That Disappears Every Night

Mysterious Island That Disappears Every Night

In the Caspian Sea, a rare “ghost island” appears and disappears due to eruptions from the Kumani Bank mud volcano, about 15 miles off Azerbaijan’s coast. Formed by mud, gas, and sediment pushed above the surface, the island stretches up to 1,300 feet but erodes quickly under tides. NASA satellites have tracked its short-lived existence since 2023, making it a fascinating reminder of Earth’s ever-changing, mysterious geological forces.

Mysterious Island That Disappears Every Night

Published By: Vani Verma
Last updated: September 20, 2025 14:19:50 IST

What Is the Ghost Island?

In the Caspian Sea, a fascinating natural phenomenon has been observed—a temporary island that appears suddenly and then disappears just as quickly. This “ghost island” forms above the Kumani Bank mud volcano, located about 15 miles off Azerbaijan’s coast. Unlike regular islands, it only exists briefly before vanishing beneath the waves.

How Does the Island Form?

The island emerges when an underwater mud volcano erupts, pushing a mixture of mud, gas, and sediment to the surface. This eruption creates a mound of land above the water, sometimes stretching up to 1,300 feet wide. However, because the material is soft and loose, it quickly erodes when battered by sea waves and tides.

NASA’s Satellite Observations

NASA’s satellites have been closely monitoring this island since it appeared in early 2023. The images show how the island formed, grew, and then steadily eroded until it nearly disappeared by late 2024. This is not the first time the Kumani Bank has produced such temporary landmasses, but scientists find it remarkable how quickly these islands can come and go.

Why Does This Happen?

Mud volcanoes like Kumani Bank are different from regular volcanoes—they don’t erupt lava but instead release superheated mud mixed with gases. These eruptions create loose, unstable landmasses that the ocean can easily wash away. The Caspian region has many mud volcanoes, making it a hotspot for these mysterious, transient islands.

The Science and Mystery Behind It

This vanishing island reminds us that Earth’s surface is always changing, sometimes in surprising ways. The ghost island symbolizes the power of natural forces hidden beneath the ocean floor, revealing how dynamic our planet truly is. Scientists continue to study these events to better understand tectonic and volcanic processes underwater.

A Natural Wonder Worth Watching

The Kumani Bank ghost island captures imaginations worldwide as a natural marvel that challenges our idea of permanent islands. It’s a fleeting glimpse of nature’s work—here one moment, vanished the next—offering a rare spectacle of Earth’s ever-evolving landscape.

This article is for informational purposes and highlights scientific observations. Natural events like mud volcanoes are unpredictable, and interpretations may vary. Always refer to official geological studies for verified details.

Tags: Azerbaijan coastCaspian Seadisappearing islandghost islandKumani Bankmud volcanomysterious islandNASA satellitesnatural phenomenonocean mysterytectonic activitytransient landmass

Mysterious Island That Disappears Every Night

Mysterious Island That Disappears Every Night

QUICK LINKS