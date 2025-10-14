LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump erdogan Employees Provident Fund Organisation H1B Visa muridke china donald trump erdogan Employees Provident Fund Organisation H1B Visa muridke china donald trump erdogan Employees Provident Fund Organisation H1B Visa muridke china donald trump erdogan Employees Provident Fund Organisation H1B Visa muridke china
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump erdogan Employees Provident Fund Organisation H1B Visa muridke china donald trump erdogan Employees Provident Fund Organisation H1B Visa muridke china donald trump erdogan Employees Provident Fund Organisation H1B Visa muridke china donald trump erdogan Employees Provident Fund Organisation H1B Visa muridke china
LIVE TV
Home > Space and Science > Peppermints improve alertness when sick with a cold, study suggests

Peppermints improve alertness when sick with a cold, study suggests

Peppermints improve alertness when sick with a cold, study suggests

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 14, 2025 07:01:07 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Peppermints improve alertness when sick with a cold, study suggests

London (PA Media/dpa) – Eating peppermints can increase alertness in people who are ill with the common cold, according to research. Scientists at Cardiff University looked at whether having a cold impaired mood and performance and if these effects could be removed by sucking peppermints. They monitored 81 students over 10 weeks and during that time 17 participants developed a mild upper respiratory tract illness. Six of the ill participants were given peppermints, six were given butterscotch, and five were not given sweets. Of the 64 healthy controls, 21 sucked peppermint, 22 were given placebo sweets, and 21 did not eat any sweets. The healthy controls and unwell participants were given tests for their mood, performance, and time reaction tasks. The study confirmed that having a cold was associated with slower reaction times, slower eye movements and reduced alertness. They found that sucking a peppermint increased alertness in both those with colds and those who were healthy. But there were no significant effects of sucking a peppermint on performance. They found that eating peppermints influenced malaise because it soothed the signals from body to the brain. "When people are sick with a mild upper respiratory tract illness, they will likely experience malaise – a general discomfort and a lack of wellbeing. This can impact performance and reduce our alertness," Dr Andy Smith, who led the research, said. "Vapours are known to have therapeutic benefits – and aromatics, such as mint, have been shown in previous research to have an impact on our wellbeing when ill and in perfect health. We thought it was plausible that peppermints might help reduce the malaise associated with the common cold and its symptoms," he said. The results confirmed that common cold illnesses are associated with slower psychomotor speed and reduced alertness, Smith said. "But sucking on a peppermint, compared to a butterscotch or nothing, during a cold can increase your alertness. These results show that, with the right understanding, simple things can be done to improve our wellbeing when unwell – and that includes eating a peppermint to help with a cold." The study "Effects Of Mild Upper Respiratory Tract Illnesses And Sucking Peppermints On Mood And Performance" is published in the World Journal Of Pharmacy And Pharmaceutical Sciences. The following information is not intended for publication pa dpa coh

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 14, 2025 7:01 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Sweetener could be used to reduce hair loss for millions, study shows

Rehydration key in tiding over stomach bug symptoms

You can use ants to make yoghurt, a study confirms – but should you?

Three finance questions to ask yourself before you retire

Posting on social media overnight linked to poor mental wellbeing

LATEST NEWS

UPDATE 4-SpaceX completes 11th Starship test before debuting upgraded prototype

Peppermints improve alertness when sick with a cold, study suggests

Samsung expects highest quarterly profit in over three years, lifted by AI chip demand

Mild Chill Continues In Delhi, IMD Predicts Clear Skies And Gradual Rise In Temperature

Strengthening Australia’s Relations With Bangladesh And India

NO Leaves In Diwali? Reddit Post Ignites Debate Over Company’s Festival Policy

Canadian soccer team trains in New Jersey ahead of friendly against Colombia

Wall Street ends sharply higher on Trump China comments; Broadcom surges

‘I Will Take My Chances…’: Donald Trump Praises Giorgia Meloni, Calls Her ‘Beautiful’, Watch

UPDATE 1-Samsung Elec estimates a 32% rise in Q3 operating profit, topping expectations

Peppermints improve alertness when sick with a cold, study suggests

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Peppermints improve alertness when sick with a cold, study suggests

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Peppermints improve alertness when sick with a cold, study suggests
Peppermints improve alertness when sick with a cold, study suggests
Peppermints improve alertness when sick with a cold, study suggests
Peppermints improve alertness when sick with a cold, study suggests
QUICK LINKS